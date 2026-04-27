NY Rangers' Young Star Wisely Seen as Untouchable in Trades This Summer
The New York Rangers are heading into a very important summer after a dreadful season for the team.
Following an extremely disappointing campaign for the Rangers, the team is hoping that they will be able to make some of the necessary changes to turn this thing around quickly.
With the goal being to retool instead of rebuild, that is going to make the possibilities of what the team might do endless this summer. New York is in a really strong position with their cap space to be able to add talent. Unfortunately, this free agency class doesn’t appear to be the strongest, and they won’t be able to pursue a star that way.
However, they can also use the cap space in order to trade for players, but that will cost them some of their assets. Fortunately, the Rangers have two first-round picks this year, and one of them is going to be in the Top 5. Furthermore, they also saw some young players develop as well this season toward the end.
Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about what the offseason could look like for the Rangers. With the possibility of some changes, one player that is likely untouchable is forward Gabe Perreault.
Not Trading Perreault Would Be Wise
While the Rangers will likely leave no stone unturned when it comes to trying to improve this summer, one of the players that should be thought of now as a key member of the team going forward has to be their talented former first-round pick.
At just 20 years old, Perreault was able to get on the first line with the Rangers and really saw his performance elevate with some good talent around him. In 49 games overall, he totaled 27 points with 12 goals and 15 assists. Late in the season, he was one of the major reasons why the team improved offensively.
From an individual standpoint, he was able to record a hat trick against the Detroit Red Wings in the final month of the campaign. Also, in the last seven games, he recorded five goals in a strong showing.
As he continues to grow as a player, he is going to be seen as one of the best young players on the Rangers, and barring a true superstar or franchise-altering player being available, Perreault being considered untouchable this offseason makes a lot of sense.