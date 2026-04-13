NY Rangers' Offense Thriving Heading Into Penultimate Game Against Panthers
The New York Rangers will be getting set for their penultimate game of the season against the Florida Panthers with the hopes of finishing strong.
Like the Rangers, the Panthers have not had the season that they would have liked following a couple of Stanley Cup victories. It is not easy to sustain success in the NHL, and Florida missing the playoffs a year after winning it all proves that.
Now, with both teams being eliminated, this game will be all about trying to finish strong. So far, New York has been playing much better of late despite a two-game losing streak. As winners of five of their last eight games, the Rangers aren’t looking to tank right now, and that is encouraging to see.
With the desire to be retooling and not rebuilding, keeping up a culture of winning is important, even if the season might be over for the team. As expected during an improved stretch, there have been some good performances by many players as well. While some of the impressive points streaks players have been on were snapped in their recent shutout loss, New York has really been thriving of late on the offensive end of the ice.
Rangers Offense Thriving for Over a Month
Even though they might have been shut out in their most recent game against the Dallas Stars, New York has been playing very well on the offensive end of the ice since the beginning of March.
Since March 2nd, the Rangers have totaled at least three goals in a game 16 times, which is tied for the most in the league during that span. Furthermore, with 76 goals overall, they rank in the Top 5 during that same span.
Considering some of the struggles for the unit early on this year, it has been an impressive stretch of late and one that has continued for a significant amount of time. With a lot of new, young players contributing, it undoubtedly helps the front office figure out what some of the needs for the team will be this summer.
New York is going to have a lot of cap space in order to make improvements this summer, and adding some offensive firepower will likely be a goal for the team. The Rangers will undoubtedly look to pursue some star power, and it will be interesting to see if they can do enough to be a contender once again.