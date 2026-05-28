NY Rangers Will Have Opportunity To Move Up in NHL Draft if They Desire
The New York Rangers will be on the clock with the fifth pick in about a month for the NHL Draft, but the team might be able to move up if they desire.
Coming off a terrible campaign this season, the Rangers are a team that is going to be hungry to improve. New York has positioned themselves well this summer to be players in the NHL Draft, free agency, and the trade market. However, how they will choose to make their upgrades is yet to be determined.
While free agency would be the easiest way, this isn’t a great class, and the answers the team might be seeking to improve might not be there on the open market. With that being said, the team might look to try to make a trade or two to improve. New York could certainly try for an established star, but they could also look to move up in the draft and select a talented prospect.
According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic (subscription required), both the San Jose Sharks and the Chicago Blackhawks will be open to listening to offers. For New York, with a need for one of the top forwards in the draft, moving up all of a sudden could be an option and make sense.
Rangers Can Move Up
While there is no guarantee that a prospect will be a star in the NHL, the closer a team can get to the number one pick, the better. Gavin McKenna appears to be the top choice in this draft, and while he might not be the next generational talent, he certainly can be a star.
However, while McKenna is very good, there are a couple of other good forwards after him in Caleb Malhotra and Ivar Stenberg. New York would have loved to have some better luck during the NHL Draft Lottery, but ultimately fell to fifth.
While there will be some good defenseman available for them to select, they would likely prefer to add some help up front. The price to move up to number two would be expensive, but the Rangers do have the assets to pull a deal off if they chose. Furthermore, a pick swap with the Blackhawks could also work if either Stenberg or Malhotra are still available.
With both teams being open to deal their picks ahead of New York, the team should certainly entertain the thought of trying to move up. Free agency isn’t looking great for the team to add what they need, and building through the draft could be the best option.