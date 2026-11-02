NY Rangers Will Have To Look Elsewhere for Help With Shane Wright on the Move

It is no secret that the New York Rangers are on the lookout for some help down the middle of their lineup.

The organizational pipeline at the center positions is not strong. That was made all the more evident when Joe Veleno, the No. 4 center on the NHL roster, went down with an injury, creating a sizable void in the lineup.

The Rangers basically didn’t use a fourth center for a period of time before signing 37-year-old Luke Glendening in free agency. He plays a style and has a skill set that fits exactly what New York is looking for from its fourth center, but hammers home the point of how dire the need is to add up the middle.

Always on the lookout for talent, one player the Rangers were connected to at points in the summer and leading into the regular season was Shane Wright of the Seattle Kraken. Alas, that avenue is one that is now closed.

Rangers miss out on acquiring Shane Wright from Kraken

Oct 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright (51) skates during the play in the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Barnick-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is on the move, but not to New York. The Kraken have traded him to the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Matthew Wood, the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

“We are excited to add Shane to our mix of forwards,” Nashville general manager Chris MacFarland said, via NHL Media on NHL.com. “We feel he will bring a strong, two-way game to our team and will add to the pace of our lineup. We believe Shane will continue to grow as a player, and we look forward to working with him.”

Wright hasn’t quite lived up to expectations that come with being selected No. 4 overall. In 183 NHL games, he has recorded 82 points, scoring 29 goals and handing out 43 assists. However, he was the perfect buy-low target for a team such as the Rangers.

Given his youth, he is only 22 years old, and given his draft pedigree, it is fair to assume there are a few levels his game can be taken to with some development. While Seattle was ready to move on, his ceiling remains incredibly high given the two-way potential he possesses.

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Former first-round picks Shane Wright and Matthew Wood are on the move after a one-for-one swap! pic.twitter.com/8XfOjSJ467 — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2026

Wright has shown improvements in the faceoff circle this season, winning 50% of the draws he has taken, which is much better than the 43% mark he has recorded for his career. He has done a good job finding his spots for high-danger chances, with 13 attempts, putting him in the 88th percentile.

Improving his finishing ability would certainly lead to an uptick in goals and raw production, which many fans look at. Both of the lines that he skated on for at least 10 minutes with the Kraken had expected Goal Percentages above 50%, which means his minutes were being won on the ice.

Adding a player with untapped upside like that would have been nice for New York, but the matching price tag would have meant parting with someone such as Gabe Perreault, which the team isn’t in a position to do.