NY Rangers Won’t Have Easy Contract Talks With Will Cuylle
The New York Rangers are projected to have a good amount of cap space to spend next offseason.
With the NHL’s salary cap on the rise, the Rangers are projected to have about $35 million available. This past summer was the first time Chris Drury had a significant amount of money to spend, and he made the most of it with some aggressive moves.
Expect that to occur again next year, but not all of the focus will be on players outside of the organization. Next offseason, New York is going to have to carve out a chunk of that cap space to retain their own players, such as Will Cuylle.
After his entry-level contract expired, Cuylle signed a two-year deal with the Rangers worth $3.9 million annually. That deal will come to an end after the 2026-27 campaign, making him a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. In 2029, he will be an unrestricted free agent.
Rangers have tough decision to make with Will Cuylle
It is the same situation that New York found itself in this year with defenseman Braden Schneider. However, negotiations are going to be much different with Cuylle, and more difficult for the franchise.
The 2020 second-round pick is already an established talent in the NHL. While Schneider fell short when given an expanded role last season, Cuylle has thrived on the ice in whatever role has been asked of him.
With back-to-back seasons of 20 goals scored, he has set a floor to work with as a scorer. What makes that goal output all the more impressive is that it is coming as a third-line winger, and given how the depth chart is shaping up, he could be heading for a similar role this season.
There is one of the obstacles that the Rangers will have to overcome in negotiations. Middle and bottom six forwards aren’t going to get paid as much as top-six options. Cuylle could certainly view himself as someone worthy of top-six money, but paying someone that amount to have them fill a third-line role wouldn’t be a good use of funds.
Cuylle looks to be the No. 5 forward, at best, with Pavel Dorofeyev, Alexis Lafreniere and Gabe Perreault, at a minimum, ahead of him. Oliver Bjorkstrand is likely going to be deployed as a top-six option after being signed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.
Will Cuylle has proven himself thus far in career
There is certainly some wiggle room for Cuylle to get some top-six action, but the third line looks to be his main role. He won’t be a part of the first power-play unit either unless something disastrous occurs, such as an injury, with Dorofeyev, Lafreniere, Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller and Adam Fox predicted to handle things there.
So, with the current landscape of the depth chart, Cuylle is blocked in some regard. However, there are only four forwards locked into contracts for the 2027-28 season, so the opportunity for him to move up could certainly present itself.
New York values Cuylle, and he looks like a long-term building block for the franchise. His negotiations are going to be fascinating to follow.
Having someone on the third line capable of scoring 20+ goals every year is a great luxury to have; the question is, can the Rangers find a way to fit that on their salary cap, knowing how many spots on the roster have to be filled.