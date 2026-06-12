NY Rangers Wisely Not Seen as Landing Spot for Oilers Defenseman
With there potentially being just one game left in the NHL season, the offseason might be starting up soon for the New York Rangers. Coming off a bad year, they will be hoping to improve this summer.
Following two straight years of missing the playoffs, there is an expectation for the Rangers to make some moves this offseason to improve. New York does have a ton of cap space and two first-round picks, but how they go about improving will be interesting to see.
This free agency isn’t the strongest, especially when it comes to the needs of the Rangers. The class is missing high-end talent at forward, and Alex Tuch is far and away the best option there.
With free agency lacking, New York could turn to the trade market to try to improve. Recently, Dylan Larkin requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, and while he would be a great addition to the team, he has a short trade list that doesn’t include New York as of now. Recently, another player has requested a trade, but he isn’t nearly the type of fit that Larkin would be.
Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report recently wrote about five landing spots for Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, who recently requested a trade. Fortunately, the Rangers didn’t make the list, as the veteran isn’t a good fit with what the team is trying to do.
Rangers Don’t Need to Pursue Nurse
With Nurse requesting a trade, it will be interesting to see how the Oilers will try to move him. The veteran is coming off a poor year and is now 31 years old. With him owed over $9 million over the next four years, he has a really poor contract given his production, even with the salary cap going up.
Due to the contract, the Oilers are going to have to eat a sizable chunk of it to be able to move him. That could make him a more desirable trade option, but for a team like the Rangers, he still doesn’t make much sense.
New York is trying to retool, and getting a veteran coming off a bad year doesn’t make sense for them to add, even if he would fill a need on the left side of the blue line. Fortunately, the Rangers aren’t seen as a landing spot for him, and if they are going to be going to the trade market to improve, it should be for younger talent.