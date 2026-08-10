Predicting NY Rangers Usage Split of Power Play Units
There weren’t many bright spots for the New York Rangers during the 2025-26 season, but one area they thrived in was on the power play.
Offense was hard to consistently come by for the Rangers, especially after they traded Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings. He was their most dynamic offensive player and a weapon on special teams.
There were some ebbs and flows in their production, consisting of hot streaks and cold droughts. However, overall, New York thrived, converting 24.7% of their power play chances, which was fifth in the NHL. For this upcoming season, the efficiency could be even better given how much more well-rounded the units will be.
However, there is still going to be a significant difference in usage between the first and second units, in the opinion of Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
Rangers expected to rely heavily on first power play unit
“The second unit should operate more smoothly with Durzi at the point and Perreault, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Will Cuylle and possibly Noah Laba rounding out the five-man group. Still, I’d be surprised if the ice time doesn’t remain close to a 75-25 split in favor of clearly superior PP1,” Mercogliano wrote, answering a mailbag question about power play lineups and ice time.
That is a massive upgrade over what the second power play unit looked like last year. Sean Durzi is a legitimate puck mover, someone who can capably quarterback things behind Adam Fox, who is amongst the best in the NHL.
With him anchoring the second unit, the team’s overall performance could take a jump because not everything will be on the shoulders of the first unit. Alongside him, Oliver Bjorkstrand is an established goal scorer in the league, and there is some legitimate upside with the youngsters in this group.
Gabe Perreault is going to push for a first-line role and is locked in as a top-six forward. Will Cuylle and Noah Laba could be third-line mates, allowing them to build chemistry in five-on-five play that will carry over to special teams.
Rangers have deep power play unit to mix and match
That group can certainly get the job done, but the first power play unit is the far superior unit, so the projection of a 75/25 split isn’t all too surprising.
As mentioned previously, Fox is an elite puck mover, which new addition Pavel Dorofeyev will benefit from. Mika Zibanejad being the shooter opposite him will create a dangerous threesome for opponents to try and slow down.
Alexis Lafreniere and J.T. Miller are perfectly suited for the roles to fill out that unit. Lafreniere is being given the runway to be part of the first line and top power play unit. His ascension is something that could also help bring the special teams to another level if he can build upon the strong finish to the 2025-26 campaign.