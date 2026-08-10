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Predicting NY Rangers Usage Split of Power Play Units

The New York Rangers power play could be even better this season.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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There weren’t many bright spots for the New York Rangers during the 2025-26 season, but one area they thrived in was on the power play.

Offense was hard to consistently come by for the Rangers, especially after they traded Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings. He was their most dynamic offensive player and a weapon on special teams.

There were some ebbs and flows in their production, consisting of hot streaks and cold droughts. However, overall, New York thrived, converting 24.7% of their power play chances, which was fifth in the NHL. For this upcoming season, the efficiency could be even better given how much more well-rounded the units will be.

However, there is still going to be a significant difference in usage between the first and second units, in the opinion of Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).

Rangers expected to rely heavily on first power play unit

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) look on.
May 11, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) look on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“The second unit should operate more smoothly with Durzi at the point and Perreault, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Will Cuylle and possibly Noah Laba rounding out the five-man group. Still, I’d be surprised if the ice time doesn’t remain close to a 75-25 split in favor of clearly superior PP1,” Mercogliano wrote, answering a mailbag question about power play lineups and ice time.

That is a massive upgrade over what the second power play unit looked like last year. Sean Durzi is a legitimate puck mover, someone who can capably quarterback things behind Adam Fox, who is amongst the best in the NHL.

With him anchoring the second unit, the team’s overall performance could take a jump because not everything will be on the shoulders of the first unit. Alongside him, Oliver Bjorkstrand is an established goal scorer in the league, and there is some legitimate upside with the youngsters in this group.

Gabe Perreault is going to push for a first-line role and is locked in as a top-six forward. Will Cuylle and Noah Laba could be third-line mates, allowing them to build chemistry in five-on-five play that will carry over to special teams.

Rangers have deep power play unit to mix and match

New York Rangers players celebrate after a goal.
Mar 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16), New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) celebrate the power play goal by New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That group can certainly get the job done, but the first power play unit is the far superior unit, so the projection of a 75/25 split isn’t all too surprising.

As mentioned previously, Fox is an elite puck mover, which new addition Pavel Dorofeyev will benefit from. Mika Zibanejad being the shooter opposite him will create a dangerous threesome for opponents to try and slow down.

Alexis Lafreniere and J.T. Miller are perfectly suited for the roles to fill out that unit. Lafreniere is being given the runway to be part of the first line and top power play unit. His ascension is something that could also help bring the special teams to another level if he can build upon the strong finish to the 2025-26 campaign.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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