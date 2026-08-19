NY Ranges Add Much Needed Experience to Wolf Pack Staff
The New York Rangers have done a lot this offseason with a focus on improving the overall talent within the organization.
Of course, adding players to the pipeline helps in such a matter, and the team was busy acquiring players and selecting prospects in the 2026 NHL Draft. However, it isn’t just player personnel that matters when it comes to improving the performance of a franchise.
Behind the scenes, there are members of the front office who play a major role, as does the coaching staff. The 2025-26 season was underwhelming not only for the Rangers but also for their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.
While Mike Sullivan kept his job as head coach in New York, the Wolf Pack underwent a complete overhaul. Head coach Grant Potulny and assistants Jamie Tardif and Paul Mara were let go. Jay Leach has been hired to take over as head coach, and his assistants have now been revealed.
Rangers announce coaching staff for Wolf Pack
Bob Woods has been hired as the associate coach and John Stevens is the assistant coach on Leach’s staff, both bringing a massive amount of hockey experience along with them to Hartford.
Woods has 14 years of NHL coaching experience, with his most recent job being with the Seattle Kraken during the 2024-25 campaign. Assistant coach roles were also held with the Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals.
Along with the NHL assistant coaching experience, Woods has been a head coach with the Hershey Bears in the AHL as well as the Saskatoon Blades and Mississippi Sea Wolves.
A member of the ECHL Hall of Fame, inducted in the Class of 2012, Woods has more than 700 games on his resume from the ECHL and AHL. In 1997, he won the Calder Cup with Hershey, something he would accomplish again as a coach in 2009.
Stevens also has extensive playing experience in the AHL, playing nine seasons and 389 games with Abbotsford, Utica and Bridgeport. Last season, he was an assistant with Kiekko-Espoo of Finland’s Liiga.
After finishing 26-38-8 last season, the Wolf Pack needed a shake-up on the coaching staff. Leach, Woods and Stevens have the makings of an incredibly strong staff that will look to get the most out of the players they are tasked with developing in the AHL.
Hartford could have some very talented players to begin the season, including the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Alberts Smits.