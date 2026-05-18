Oilers' Free Agent Forward Could Be Appealing Option for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of free agency in about a month and a half and will be a team to watch with ample cap space.
Coming into the offseason, the Rangers have some good things at their disposal to improve the team. Having two first-round draft picks, with the first being the fifth overall, will provide them with an excellent opportunity to add more talented young players to their organization.
Furthermore, those draft picks could also be used on the trade market if the team deems a player to be worth moving for. However, while a trade of one of their picks is possible, it’s more likely that the team will try to improve through free agency.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the strongest class, but there will be some solid depth options that the team can pursue. With a need for some help up the middle, attacking that need in free agency makes sense.
One player who could be an option for the Rangers up the middle is Oilers forward Jason Dickinson.
Dickinson Could Provide Option at Center
When looking at the roster for the Rangers, one of the biggest areas of concern for the team is up the middle. This is a position that the organization, from top to bottom, could improve, and they might be moving Vincent Trocheck this summer as well.
With a desire to get younger and bring in some more assets, Trocheck is arguably the most desirable trade option that the team has in order to achieve that goal. Whether or not they are able to move him remains to be seen, but a player like Dickinson could either help replace production or be a complementary piece.
The 31-year-old can play either center or on the left side, but if the Rangers had interest, it would likely be for him to play up the middle. With both the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks this year, he totaled 17 points with seven goals and 10 assists in 64 games played.
While the numbers don’t jump off the page offensively, he is an excellent defensive forward, and the Oilers paid a steep price to get him. While he might not fill a need in the top six for the Rangers, he could be used up the middle in the bottom six to help the team defensively. Even though offensive production might be more of a priority, Dickinson is an impact player on the defensive end of the ice.