The New York Rangers saw their winning streak come to an end on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes in a major litmus test for the team.

With a three-game winning streak entering Sunday and the team playing well over an extended stretch as well, the Rangers were hopeful to prove that they could hang with the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

The Hurricanes are once again one of the best teams in the league, and to start this game, the Rangers looked like they could hang. Unfortunately, they were unable to sustain that for the entire game and ended up losing 4-2. Here is one major takeaway from the game.

One Major Takeaway

Nov 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (71) and New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) battle for control of the puck in the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A key takeaway from this game was that it was really a tale of two halves of the game for New York. They were arguably the better team in the first half of the game and played the Hurricanes even on the scoreboard 1-1. The Rangers had a couple of shots go off the post during this time, and it easily could have been the Rangers leading at the midway point of the game.

However, it was apparent that when New York made mistakes, the Hurricanes made them pay. For about a six-minute stretch in the second period, the Rangers were not sharp, and this game was basically over in the blink of an eye.

Carolina was able to score three goals in the second half of the second period and took a commanding 4-1 lead. Considering how well the Rangers played to start this game, it was a disappointing stretch for the team.

When looking at what this game means for the Rangers and what they can take away from it, they did prove that they can play with the Hurricanes a bit. Unfortunately, a hockey game is 60 minutes, and while New York can compete with the defending champions, they have to be either very good or close to perfect.

It is also worth noting that they were without a couple of key players, with injuries piling up for the team. Going forward, New York is going to have to figure out how to replace the offensive production of Oliver Bjorkstrand and also Pavel Dorofeyev for however long he is out.

Overall, while the loss is disappointing, there was a significant chunk of the game that New York showed they can compete with one of the best teams in the league.