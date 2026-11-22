The New York Rangers entered their Sunday matinee looking to prove themselves against the Carolina Hurricanes and keep their strong play going. Unfortunately, Carolina proved to be too much.

In the first period, it was the Hurricanes who got things going first. On a Rangers power play, a misplay from behind the net by New York resulted in an easy goal for Eric Robinson.

After allowing the shorthanded goal, the Rangers would quickly get back on another power play. On a pass from Miller to Fox, Fox was able to throw the puck toward the net for Mika Zibanejad to tip in his sixth goal of the season. The power play unit has been a hot topic for the Rangers, and it was good to see one get home for them.

Second Period Struggles

J.T. snaps it in 💪 pic.twitter.com/vTmm3eD6iA — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 22, 2026

In the second period, there would continue to be a lot of penalties called, but it was the Hurricanes who took the lead once again. On some really nice passing in the zone, Carolina was able to score on a nice move by Jackson Blake to beat Dylan Garand. The assists on the goal went to Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven.

The Hurricanes would continue to build momentum in the second period, and they really took over control of the game after getting the lead back. Alexander Nikishin would hit a missile of a shot past Garand from deep for his third of the season, making it a 3-1 game.

Carolina wouldn’t stop there. Less than a minute later, on a nice pass from Sebastian Aho, Sean Walker would beat Garand and make it a 4-1 game. While the Rangers played the Hurricanes well in the first period, they struggled in the second period, especially in the second half of it.

In the third period, the Rangers would get some good looks, but ultimately, it was the Hurricanes who continued to control play. However, the team would get another power play goal, this time coming from J.T. Miller on an assist from Adam Fox.

Final from the Garden. pic.twitter.com/VA5c6i2HD6 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 22, 2026

One more goal would be scored in the game, with Jordan Martinhook scoring on the empty net, with an assist from Seth Jarvis, to bring the game to a 5-2 final.

This was a big test for New York to showcase what they could do against the best of the best in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, there were some mistakes and missteps by the team that contributed to the loss.

Next up for the Rangers will be a quick two-game road trip later in the week, starting with a road game against the Buffalo Sabres.