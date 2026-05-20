Penguins' Forward Could Fill Scoring Need for NY Rangers in Free Agency
As the New York Rangers prepare for free agency, the team is going to have a lot of important decisions to make about which players to target. Unfortunately, this class might not be the strongest.
Following two straight years of missing the playoffs, the Rangers are a team that wants to get better this summer. New York came in last place in the Eastern Conference this year, and those types of results are unacceptable for the franchise.
The Rangers have a need to get younger and improve their prospect pool this offseason, and with two first-round picks, they should be able to accomplish that. Furthermore, they very well could entertain offers on players like Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider as well.
However, if the team is going to improve and be a playoff contender, the most logical way that they will be able to achieve that is in free agency. The Rangers are well-positioned to make a splash to improve the team for next season.
Anthony Mantha Can Fill Scoring Need on the Wing
With a desire to improve their top six and find help in the scoring department, Mantha could be a strong target for the Rangers. Following an ACL tear, the 31-year-old signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins on a one-year deal, and he was able to prove that he hasn’t missed a beat.
On a Penguins team that surprised a lot of people, he was a key contributor. Mantha was able to total 64 points with 33 goals and 31 assists. While he has been a good player for quite some time, the production of this campaign was off the charts. It was the first time in his career that he was able to eclipse the 30-goal mark, and he also set a new career high in points.
For New York, with Mantha’s ability to play on either wing and coming off a 30-goal season, he is a logical fit for the team. While he might not be as prolific a scorer going forward, being in the 25-goal range would provide a massive boost to the top six of the Rangers.
With options up front being limited, Mantha should have a strong market of suitors. Coming off such a great year, the Rangers should be in the mix for him as well. New York will have no shortage of cap space, and a veteran winger could help fill a need.