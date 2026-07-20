Projecting What 2026-27 Campaign Will Look Like for NY Rangers' Gabe Perreault
With the offseason ongoing and things starting to settle down, what the roster is going to look like for the New York Rangers has started to take shape. Despite all of the new faces, the Rangers will be hoping for some good development for some of their young players as well.
This summer, the Rangers were extremely busy in trying to improve their team coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference. New York certainly felt like they hit a new low last year, and getting more talent was a major need this offseason.
The Rangers were able to largely accomplish that goal by bringing in players like Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand to help provide a boost up front. Furthermore, with Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi coming in, the second pair of their blueline looks much better as well.
While getting these new players in will help right away, the Rangers are also a franchise thinking about the future. With that being said, the development of their young players is going to be key, and one player who could be a difference-maker is Gabe Perreault.
Projecting What Year Two Could Look Like for Perreault
Coming off a rookie season in which he totaled 27 points on 12 goals and 15 assists in 49 games played, there is a hope that Perreault is going to be a key player for the Rangers going forward.
While New York might have had a disappointing overall campaign, they did play some better hockey down the stretch, and one of the reasons why was the play of Perreault on the first line.
In March, he totaled 14 points on four goals and 10 assists in 16 games played. As almost a point-per-game player for the month, it was a major jump in production for the 21-year-old.
Furthermore, while April was only just seven games, he totaled five goals during that span, capping off a strong end to the season.
Totaling 19 points in a 23-game span, New York certainly liked the production that they saw from Perrault, and he will be a top-six forward for the team this year. However, how Mike Sullivan works the lines will be interesting.
Due to the success of the first line last year, keeping that group intact at least to start the year makes sense. Based on the production down the stretch, there is certainly reason to believe that a big jump could be coming for Perreault.