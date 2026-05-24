Why NY Rangers Should Draft Defenseman Keaton Verhoeff
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason and what their plan will be in the NHL Draft will be key.
Following a terrible year, the Rangers knew pretty early on that they would be selecting in the lottery this year. Unfortunately for New York, despite having the third-worst record in the league, they will be on the clock draft at fifth.
The Rangers saw both the Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks jump them in the lottery and New York fell to the lowest that they could go at five. This could be a bit of a problem for a team that would have liked to have the choice of one of the top forwards in the class. However, there will still be talent available.
As mock drafts start to come out, many have New York going with a defenseman at fifth overall. While there are other forward options available, they might be a bit of a reach with the fifth pick. If the Rangers do go with a defenseman, there will be a plethora of options to choose from, and one could make sense depending on what else the team does this summer.
Why Rangers Should Consider Drafting Keaton Verhoeff
Even though help on the right side of the blue line isn’t a need for New York right now, it could be in the near future. Depending on what the team elects to do with restricted free agent Braden Schneider, there could be an opening on the right side.
With Schneider expected to receive a lucrative contract, the Rangers might feel the desire to move on and pursue other options. With Adam Fox still in his prime on the top line, there isn’t much of a need to spend big on a right-handed defenseman.
However, if the team moves on from Schneider, the former first round pick would need to be replaced and Verhoeff all of a sudden could make sense for the team. The talented defenseman is still very young and has a massive upside. He’s already got the build of someone who is ready to play in the NHL and with a strong shot could be a great offensive contributor at the blue line.
There is still a lot of work to do for Verhoeff to improve, but he is still just 17 years old and with some good coaching could become a very special player. While a lot would depend on whether or not they should have a lot of interest in Verhoeff