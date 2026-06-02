Rangers Could Target Stars Possible Cap Casualty in Trade
The New York Rangers have several glaring needs on their roster that they will look to address this offseason.
While confidence in team president and general manager Chris Drury is low amongst the fan base, he does have plenty of avenues to work with. The Rangers have two first-round picks to add to their pipeline of talent and a boatload of cap space.
New York has just over $26.5 million to play with in cap space. They could opt to use some of that money on free agents, but this class isn’t very strong. Overpaying for a solid, but not elite player, could have major ramifications.
Another avenue the team could look to take is adding salary via trades. There are a few franchises around the league that are looking at some very difficult salary cap situations to navigate, such as the Dallas Stars.
Rangers need to take advatange of salary cap space
It is something the Rangers should look to take advantage of, knowing they have the cap space to add players and openings on their depth chart to give younger players an extended opportunity at playing time.
One player New York should be keeping its eyes on is Mavrik Bourque, who was mentioned by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) as a possible trade target.
“Mavrik Bourque would register as less of a splash, but the 24-year-old center is another possible cap casualty in Dallas,” Mercogliano wrote, mentioning him after also throwing out the idea of Roope Hintz being a target for the Rangers.
The Stars are projected for $10.14 million in cap space right now, which is the third least in the NHL. Their star, Jason Robertson, is arguably the best restricted free agent on the market this summer, and retaining him will be their No. 1 priority.
Mavrik Bourque is great trade target for Rangers
To re-sign him, other players may become cap casualties, such as Bourque, which is a situation New York needs to be ready to take advantage of. Another restricted free agent with arbitration rights this offseason, Dallas isn’t going to be able to pay all of their players what they are worth.
Completing a one-year, $950,000 contract, Bourque is in a position to more than double his salary for the 2026-27 campaign. He produced a career-high 41 points, scoring 20 goals with 21 assists, and would address a massive hole in the middle of the Rangers’ lineup at center.
A first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, he is a rapidly improving player who would be a nice building block for a New York team in need of an infusion of youth.