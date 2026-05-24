Tight Cap Space for Dallas Stars Could Make Elite Player Available for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are heading into the offseason in a good position to improve. However, how they plan to do that is yet to be determined.
It was another poor year for the Rangers this season. New York finished in last place in the Eastern Conference and had the third-worst record overall. Unfortunately, the team fell to fifth in the NHL Draft Lottery and could be missing out on young prospects who fit well with the franchise.
Due to this summer still being a retool, the Rangers might be both buyers and sellers. They have a couple of clear trade candidates in Braden Schneider and Vincent Trocheck, who the franchise might elect to move on from this offseason.
However, even if the team deals away talent, they should be seeking some additions as well. While free agency might not have the best class this year, there will still be players to pursue. Furthermore, as other teams try to navigate the new salary cap, some franchises might have to make some tough decisions.
Tight Cap Space Could Make a Star Available
After a solid year and a bit of a disappointing showing in the playoffs, the Dallas Stars are going to be an interesting team to watch this summer. Despite the salary cap going up, they have a couple of players that need to be paid, and things could get interesting.
Star forward Jason Robertson is a restricted free agent, and a deal north of $10 million seems highly likely for the talented forward. This year, he totaled 96 points with 41 goals and 55 assists in a fantastic campaign. At just 26 years old, he is set for a lucrative long-term deal, and he would make a ton of sense for the Rangers.
New York has positioned themselves to be players this summer with cap space and draft picks. In order to acquire a player of the caliber of Roberston, they would have to part ways with some of their draft capital and also lock him up long-term.
However, while the price would be steep, he is a true scorer and a solid defensive player as a forward as well. He would instantly be able to come into the locker room and be the best forward on the team, and solve a lot of needs for the team. Due to the Stars having a tough cap situation, the possibility of them having to move him is real, and if so, New York should be ready to pounce.