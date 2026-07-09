Reunion With Free Agent Forward Makes Sense for NY Rangers
It has been a very busy offseason for the New York Rangers, and this is a team that looks much improved. However, with cap space still left to spend, the team could look to get a little more aggressive in trying to add talent.
Coming off such a disappointing season in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers were a team that had to have a good offseason, and that has certainly been the case. New York has accomplished their goals of getting younger while getting better also.
Chris Drury deserves some credit for how he has handled this summer, and a majority of the moves made by the Rangers have been seen as favorable. However, since the team was so bad last year, just how much better they can be is the question.
When looking at the roster, while the team has improved, help on the offensive end of the ice is still arguably a need for the team. New York will be hoping for some young players to get better, but another good option for the top nine would be beneficial.
One option that could make sense for the team is a reunion with forward Patrick Kane. While his first stint with the team was a short one after being traded by the Chicago Blackhawks, the 37-year-old is still a good offensive weapon.
Reunion With Kane Could Make Sense
While Kane is obviously past his prime and has some deficiencies on the defensive end of the ice, he is an option at the forward spot that could make some sense for New York. Last year with the Detroit Red Wings, he was mostly healthy, totaling 57 points with 16 goals and 41 assists in 67 games.
The points per game average for Kane at his age is still quite impressive, and he is still a very talented player on the power play. While the first power play unit for the Rangers should be set, Kane could be a valuable weapon for the team on the second unit.
Furthermore, while the lines are yet to be set, Kane could play on the right side of the second line and be a great setup man for Pavel Dorofeyev if the Rangers do keep their first line together that was successful at the end, that would leave their new top scorer on the second line.
Overall, while Kane isn’t a perfect player anymore, he could fill a need for the team next season. Furthermore, if they fell out of contention at the trade deadline, he could always be moved to a contender looking for offensive help.