New York Rangers On SI

Reunion With Veteran Free Agent Makes Sense for NY Rangers

Which player should the New York Rangers consider a reunion with?

Nick Ziegler

Mar 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; A New York Rangers flag is seen in the crown during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; A New York Rangers flag is seen in the crown during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers have made a ton of changes so far this offseason, but the team might not be done before the start of the 2026-27 campaign. 

As expected this summer, the Rangers were a very active team in trying to retool their roster. Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the seat for Chris Drury was certainly getting warm. However, with a strong summer on paper, New York appears to be a much-improved team. 

Now, with a new roster, how much better the Rangers can be will be a top question. Since they were so far off of being a contender for a playoff spot last year, it would be a really impressive turnaround. 

While New York has improved quite a bit, there still might be some work for them to do before the start of the season. When looking at the roster, there does appear to still be a need for the team in the top nine, and perhaps a reunion with a former skater makes sense. 

Vladimir Tarasenko Reunion Could Make Sense 

Minnesota Wild right wing Vladimir Tarasenko
May 9, 2026; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) shoots, would get the assist as the rebound goes in the Colorado Avalanche net in the second period of game three of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Rangers have been very busy this offseason, there still feels like there could be a need for their top nine. With there not being a ton of free agents left and the cap space for New York being a bit tight, one option could be a reunion with Tarasenko. 

At 34 years old, the veteran forward had an impressive season last year with the Minnesota Wild, totaling 47 points with 23 goals and 24 assists. His ability to put the puck in the net is still quite good, and that is still a need for New York. 

While the team did add Pavel Dorofeyev to help in that area, this was still a team that ranked in the bottom half of the league in scoring. Getting a player who could score about 20 goals would be a nice boost and could make sense. 

At his age, a one-year deal would likely do the trick, and perhaps a reunion with the Rangers would be a good fit. While they might not be a Stanley Cup contender right now, they could present him with a decent role in the top nine and perhaps contend for a playoff spot. 

For both sides, the price tag and role would be key to any deal potentially getting done. However, they do appear like they could be a fit. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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