Reunion With Veteran Free Agent Makes Sense for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers have made a ton of changes so far this offseason, but the team might not be done before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
As expected this summer, the Rangers were a very active team in trying to retool their roster. Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the seat for Chris Drury was certainly getting warm. However, with a strong summer on paper, New York appears to be a much-improved team.
Now, with a new roster, how much better the Rangers can be will be a top question. Since they were so far off of being a contender for a playoff spot last year, it would be a really impressive turnaround.
While New York has improved quite a bit, there still might be some work for them to do before the start of the season. When looking at the roster, there does appear to still be a need for the team in the top nine, and perhaps a reunion with a former skater makes sense.
Vladimir Tarasenko Reunion Could Make Sense
While the Rangers have been very busy this offseason, there still feels like there could be a need for their top nine. With there not being a ton of free agents left and the cap space for New York being a bit tight, one option could be a reunion with Tarasenko.
At 34 years old, the veteran forward had an impressive season last year with the Minnesota Wild, totaling 47 points with 23 goals and 24 assists. His ability to put the puck in the net is still quite good, and that is still a need for New York.
While the team did add Pavel Dorofeyev to help in that area, this was still a team that ranked in the bottom half of the league in scoring. Getting a player who could score about 20 goals would be a nice boost and could make sense.
At his age, a one-year deal would likely do the trick, and perhaps a reunion with the Rangers would be a good fit. While they might not be a Stanley Cup contender right now, they could present him with a decent role in the top nine and perhaps contend for a playoff spot.
For both sides, the price tag and role would be key to any deal potentially getting done. However, they do appear like they could be a fit.