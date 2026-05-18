Sharks' Defenseman Could Be Solid Fit for NY Rangers in Free Agency
With free agency just over a month away for the New York Rangers, the team figures to be an active one, looking to make some moves to improve.
Coming off a down year once again, the Rangers are a team in the middle of a roster retooling. With a desire to get young while remaining competitive, New York is trying to accomplish a difficult task.
As expected with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers have plenty of needs to address this offseason. However, while they are positioned well with cap space, this free agency class is lacking options for them to really make a splash and add a star.
Up front, one option that makes sense for them is Alex Tuch. The Buffalo Sabres’ forward is arguably the best one available in free agency, but could come with a high price tag and a lot of other suitors.
Another need for the Rangers is for their second pairing on defense. New York needs a left-handed defenseman who can move the puck a bit, and while he might not be a perfect fit, Mario Ferraro of the San Jose Sharks could fill the role.
Ferraro Is a Good Fit, Not Great Fit
The 27-year-old defenseman will be hitting free agency this summer, and as a left-handed player, it makes sense for the Rangers. While the top line for the defense is set with Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov, New York could use some help on the left-hand side for their second pairing.
While Ferraro might not be the puck mover that the team desires, he is a strong player at the position and would bring some physicality along with him. This season, he totaled 23 points with seven goals and 16 assists. Even though he is defensive-minded, he does have a decent shot coming off a career-high in goals.
Even though he might not be a perfect fit in terms of his play style, he can be an effective addition as a left-handed defenseman. Furthermore, at 27 years old, he does fit the mold of what New York is trying to accomplish in getting younger.
Overall, there is going to be quite a bit of work to do for the Rangers this offseason. There are some notable needs for the team, and how they will approach it will be key. With defense being a need after the first line, Ferraro will be a name to keep an eye on for New York.