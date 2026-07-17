Stars' Trade Deadline Acquisition Is a Good Target for NY Rangers in Free Agency
The New York Rangers have been very busy this offseason, but the team still might have some work to do to put the finishing touches on the roster.
Coming off a terrible year, the Rangers were hungry to make improvements this summer. New York had a good amount of draft capital and also a lot of cap space in order to do so.
Through a plethora of trades and some signings in free agency, this group has been completely revamped. Up front, they have added a massive scoring punch with Pavel Dorofeyev. Furthermore, Oliver Bjorkstrand could also play a factor, seeking a bounce-back season.
On the blueline, adding Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson as the likely second pair will make that group much better overall. Furthermore, Alberts Smits could also be ready to go to start the year in the NHL.
While it has been a really strong offseason so far, there is still some work to do for the team. With a need in the top nine and not much being available in free agency, the pickings are getting slim.
One potential option for them to round out the roster could be free agent forward Michael Bunting.
Bunting Could Be an Option
With the Rangers recently seeing Anthony Mantha sign with the New Jersey Devils and Patrick Kane seemingly being down to with the Buffalo Sabres or the Chicago Blackhawks, options in free agency are starting to dwindle.
However, while New York has had a strong offseason, there is still a need for their top nine. Getting another forward makes sense, and while there was some expectation that perhaps that could come from trading Braden Schneider, he is still on the team.
Due to the defenseman signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal, it has also limited the cap flexibility that the team currently has. With that being said, there are always ways to create cap space if need be, but Bunting could be an affordable option to help.
In 74 games with the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars down the stretch, he totaled 33 points with 14 goals and 19 assists. As a likely third-line player, being able to score a little over .50 goals per 60 minutes is solid.
Offensive production was a major issue for the Rangers, and adding Bunting could help create some quality depth down the lines for New York. Due to him still not signing, perhaps New York could get creative with a one-year deal. Overall, the veteran forward would be a good fit and fill arguably the last need for the team this offseason.