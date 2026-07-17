Reunion With Veteran Free Agent Considered Longshot for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers have made a lot of changes to their roster this offseason, upgrading the talent throughout the organizational pipeline.
With nine players selected in the 2026 NHL Draft and 11 players added via trades and free agency, the Rangers are in a much better spot now than when the 2025-26 campaign came to a close. However, the team is still on the lookout for more help.
New York reportedly wants to add another player up front, ideally someone who can play right wing. As of now, Alexis Lafreniere is penciled in as the No. 1 in that spot, with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Taylor Raddysh behind him.
Adding another top-nine forward to the mix would certainly help the Rangers on their quest to return to the postseason. However, while options are drying up in free agency, don’t expect a reunion with Vladimir Tarasenko to be in the cards.
Don't expect a Rangers reunion with Vladimir Tarasenko
“I don’t want to burst anyone’s bubble, but I’d consider that a long shot. The same goes for fellow 2023 trade-deadline addition Vladimir Tarasenko, who, like Kane, is in the later stages of his career and remains unsigned,” wrote Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) in response to people wondering about bringing back veteran Patrick Kane or Tarasenko.
Kane is reportedly choosing between two teams, the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres, so Mercogliano was on the right track, saying it was a long shot for him to be returning to New York.
No such news about potential landing spots has emerged for Tarasenko, who will turn 35 years old on December 13. He has turned into quite a journeyman since the Rangers acquired him in a trade from the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 9, 2023.
Tarasaneko signed a deal with the Ottawa Senators that offseason as a free agent, but was traded to the Florida Panthers on March 6, 2024. As a free agent the following summer, he signed with the Detroit Red Wings but was traded to the Minnesota Wild on June 30, 2025.
He spent last season with the Wild, appearing in 75 games and producing 47 points, scoring 23 goals to go along with 24 assists. It was a nice bounce-back campaign, scoring-wise, with that being tied for the most goals he has scored in a single season since 2021-22, when he lit the lamp 34 times in his final full campaign with the Blues.
Capable of still making an impact, Tarasenko played well for Minnesota in the postseason. Across 11 games, he had three assists, two goals and a plus/minus of +2 while averaging 14:12 minutes of ice time per game.
Whatever the reason may be for a Rangers reunion being a long shot, it is too bad, because he could certainly help stabilize the team’s middle six.