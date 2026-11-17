Michal Mrazik is not your typical advocate.

A former professional hockey player, Mrazik retired early from professional hockey at 23 years old after stints in the ECHL and AHL following a dislocated coccyx and most likely multiple herniated discs that he suffered at the Hartford Wolf Pack's 2023-24 Training Camp.

Mrazik initially struggled greatly during his adjustment to a life without professional hockey — which he said instilled an incredibly strong sense of discipline and identity in the former right winger.

A Slovakian native, Mrazik naturally developed a love of hockey at a young age due to family connections to the game with his father and older brother. His success came both naturally and through hard work. Prior to going pro, Mrazik would log 24 points in 40 games in the Slovakia U20 league at only 16.

Mrazik would post 13 points across nine goals and four assists for the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators in the 2022-23 season.

He would then make his AHL debut on March 4, 2023, with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Mrazik's previously mentioned injuries were sustained in Hartford on Oct. 2, 2023 — which he noted as the hardest day in his career and possibly his life.

However, Mrazik has now shifted his life to becoming a role model for athletes who go through similar experiences in having to start over and redefining what success means after only knowing a life surrounded by sports.

"The biggest thing is to just keep your mind occupied enough because you're never going to replace it," Mrazik said in an exclusive on how he coped after his injuries. "You push and choose to focus on the other things; that's what I did well after retirement. I started publishing my books among all the other projects that I started. I just try to be as productive as possible and do as much as I can."

Mrazik's book "Life Doesn't End Up Here" vividly described the details behind his journey, how he focused and eventually relished in his new life challenges.

How Retired Athletes/Hockey Players Instill Discipline in Daily Lives

However, Mrazik also said the discipline that was instilled in him throughout his time playing professional hockey is still the biggest aspect of how he lives his daily life.

"I feel like discipline is a huge part of professional sports, and especially in hockey. I would say that discipline is something that is a huge part, if not the biggest part, of my life. I feel like everything is really built on discipline, even until this day.

"Sometimes I have to remind myself that I'm not a professional athlete anymore because I'm still having those habits. But I'm glad for them because they keep me and hold me accountable to a certain standard," Mrazik said.

Mrazik also still maintains involvement in the sport — which is incredibly common amongst retired hockey players. Recently, Mrazik was living in Italy during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and was involved with the Olympic Committee, working with the Czechs and Slovaks on sports diplomacy.

Feb 21, 2026; Milan, Italy; Members of Slovakia skate off the ice after being defeated by Finland in the men's ice hockey bronze medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slovakia made it to the bronze medal game during the most recent Winter Olympics and lost 6-1 to Finland.

For Mrazik, he would detail how he continues to have an interest in sports diplomacy and yearns to continue using his past experiences to positively impact others in the sports world.

"I wanted something different," Mrazik said, speaking about his passion for sports diplomacy. "I have solid people around me, and I'm just trying to connect the dots and make some kind of good out there."