The New York Rangers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes, and while the loss wasn’t ideal, there were a couple of positives to take away from the performance.

Coming into Sunday’s game, it felt like it was going to be a major litmus test for the Rangers. New York looks like a playoff contender in the Metropolitan Division, and the Hurricanes are without a doubt the team to beat.

In the first half of the game, the Rangers looked very much up for the challenge. There were a lot of penalties early on, and the game was a bit chippy, but New York was able to get a lot of shots on net.

However, the game did flip a bit in the second period, especially in the second half of it. New York is very much a team that relies on their structure and system to have success.

When this is in place and working well, they showed that they can hang with one of the best teams in the league. Unfortunately, sustaining that level of play for 60 minutes is a different story.

Even though they lost by a score of 4-2, what was encouraging to see was that the team came through with two power play goals. This is an area that the Rangers were elite in last year, but they have struggled to find that same level of success so far.

Success on Power Play Was Encouraging

Nov 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As New York looks for ways to improve this year, getting back to where they were last year on the power play will be one of those areas. This was a group that was one of the best in the league on the man-advantage last year, and they added an elite power play player in Pavel Dorofeyev this summer.

Unfortunately, the top addition for the Rangers hasn’t been able to produce at the level that they would have liked so far. He has had some bad puck luck with a lot of shots hitting the pipe, but six goals through the first quarter of the season is disappointing.

However, seeing two power play goals from centers Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller on Sunday could be a good sign of things to come. Production from these two, especially in the goal-scoring department, is going to be important. Even though it might not have been the result that the team would have liked on Sunday, two power play goals could be a major positive.