The New York Rangers have opted for a change when it comes to their goaltending depth.

Netminder Arvid Soderblom was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Spencer Martin, which was announced on Nov. 15. Both goalies were accordingly assigned to their respective American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates following the transaction.

Martin, who is 31, had so far split the 2026-27 season between the Rangers and Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. He appeared in one NHL game with the Rangers, stopping 15 of 18 shots faced in 35:21 of ice time against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 15.

This transaction also follows the season-ending injury for former starter Igor Shesterkin.

Nov 5, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom (40) looks on against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and spent parts of two seasons with the Rangers organization.

Söderblom, 27, appeared in five games for the Blackhawks this season. During the 2025-26 season, he posted an 8-13-3 record in 26 games for Chicago. At the AHL level, he has performed at a much higher level, accumulating a 38-27-7 record, a 2.78 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 73 games with Rockford.

The development follows Söderblom initially being signed as a free agent by Chicago on May 13, 2021.

Arvid Soderblom Added to Rangers List of Franchise Goaltenders

In addition to Söderblom now, Callum Tung is the other goalie on Hartford's roster. Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo are the main netminders on the Blueshirts' list due to Shesterkin now being out for what is likely the rest of the year.

Welcome aboard, Arvid 🤝 pic.twitter.com/fvL0cZ5Gfn — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 15, 2026

Garand currently has seven wins and one shutout so far this year.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan previously said Garand has made the most in terms of stepping up when needed.

"He's got a lot of confidence in his game. He knows how important he is to helping this team win," Sullivan had said. "He's trying to take advantage of the opportunity that he has ... he's a high-character kid."

Shesterkin's injury — which assuredly spurred all of the goaltending changes across the franchise — was sustained on Oct. 9 against the Washington Capitals at 8:20 of the second period when his skate jammed into the goalpost while scrambling back into his net.

Oct 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) is helped off the ice after being injured against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former Vezina Trophy winner, Shesterkin had stopped 13 of 14 shots before leaving the game, and he was 3-1-0 in five starts with a 1.79 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage on the year.

Söderblom has appeared in a total of 117 career NHL games, going 25-68-15 with an .885 save percentage and a 3.65 goals-against average.