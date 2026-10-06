This Key Area Has Been Major Strength for NY Rangers Early On

The New York Rangers have gotten off to a fantastic start this season, and there are multiple reasons why they have been successful.

Coming into their game on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, the Rangers have been able to win three straight games. While they were shut out in their season opener against the Boston Bruins, the Rangers have been red hot since.

Winning three straight games, with two of those games being at home, is a great stretch, and New York will be looking to keep it going. The Rangers have seen the Islanders already two times during the preseason, so the two sides should already be a little bit familiar with each other.

This offseason, New York had no shortage of needs to address, and the team did a good job of fixing a lot of holes. There have been some significant improvements for the forward group with Pavel Dorofeyev looking like an excellent addition.

Furthermore, the blueline has really been improved. Between drafting Alberts Smits and trading for Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson, the play in front of Igor Shesterkin has been stellar. That improved play defensively has made things easier for Shesterkin, and he has delivered.

With the defense improving, that has translated to the penalty kill as well. Now, this unit has been one of the best in the league and is helping them win games.

Penalty Kill Has Been Fantastic

Oct 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) celebrates his empty net goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Marcus Pettersson (26) and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) and center Noah Laba (42) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Rangers being 11-for-12 on the penalty kill, it has been a really impressive start to the campaign in that area. Through four games, New York ranks eighth in the league in penalty kill percentage at 90.9 percent. However, it is worth noting that they have played more games than the teams that are in front of them.

On the flip side, the power play for the Rangers hasn’t quite gotten going as of yet, but the defensive abilities of this team have made up for it.

As New York starts to form their identity for this year and looks to build momentum, they very well could be one of the better defensive teams in the league.

There was a major focus on improving at the blueline, and they have seen some early dividends in that area. Furthermore, credit also has to go to the forwards for getting back and also helping in this area.

On Tuesday, the Rangers will be looking to show the Islanders that they are a much-improved team on the penalty kill. In one of their preseason matchups, the Islanders scored three goals on the power play and created some concern about the unit for the Rangers. However, things have looked really good for them to start the campaign.