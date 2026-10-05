NY Rangers Have Six Players on Impressive Points Streaks

The New York Rangers have looked great in the early going of the 2026-27 NHL regular season.

After losing their season opener to the Boston Bruins 3-0, they have quickly figured things out on the ice. They won their home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 and turned around and defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on the second night of a back-to-back on the road.

The Rangers played their third game of the season against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday evening and came away victorious again, winning 4-2 in front of the fans at Madison Square Garden for the second time in as many chances.

New York is playing at a high level currently, with the most encouraging part being that everyone is contributing. It was backup goalie Dylan Garand who earned the shutout against the Red Wings, while No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin is making saves and stuffing the stat sheet.

Rangers players riding NHL-best scoring streaks

Oct 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) attempts a pass defended by Utah Mammoth right wing Clayton Keller (9) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per NHL.com, he is one of six Rangers players who are currently riding point streaks. He became the first goalie in franchise history to score a goal, putting the puck in the Lightning’s empty net last week before recording an assist on the empty-net goal from winger Eeli Tolvanen against the Mammoth.

That was the third goal of the season for Tolvanen, who signed a one-year deal with the team right before training camp got underway. He is riding the longest active goal streak in the NHL at three games, making an immediate impact with his new team as a middle-six forward.

GABE WITH THE REBOUND 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/eOh9epZNCn — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 5, 2026

Tolvanen isn’t the only New York player who is riding an NHL-high points streak. Defenseman Adam Fox has recorded a point in three straight games, posting four assists in that stretch. Winger Gabe Perreault is also riding a three-game point streak, producing two goals and one assist.

A healthy Fox elevates this team to another level with his steady play at the blue line and quarterbacking of the first power-play unit. Perreault was touted as a breakout candidate all summer and thus far is living up to the billing as a top-six forward.

Along with Shesterkin, forwards Will Cuylle and Tye Kartye are also riding scoring streaks of two games. Both of them have two assists during that stretch, helping set their teammates up for success offensively.

FOXY WITH THE SHOT AND GABE DEFLECTS IT HOME 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VouUcLMjbz — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 2, 2026

However, it isn’t just on offense that the duo is making an impact. They are getting it done on both ends of the ice, bringing physicality to the lineup. Cuylle has a team-high 12 hits, while Kartye is second with 11.

All six of them will be looking to keep those streaks alive when the Rangers take the ice against the New York Islanders on Oct. 6.