There have been a number of bright spots for the New York Rangers through the first quarter of the season.

Some of them, such as Alexis Lafreniere breaking out or Adam Fox producing at an elite level, could have been foreseen coming into the campaign. However, the emergence of Tye Kartye into a top-six player is not something anyone predicted.

After being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken in February, Kartye has slowly but surely moved up the pecking order as someone head coach Mike Sullivan trusted. The scrappy forward entered the season as a fourth-line winger, but forced his way into a bigger role because of how productive he was.

Kartye now resides on the second line in 5-on-5 alongside center J.T. Miller and has been used on the second power-play unit. It is an incredible story and the team is thrilled with how things have developed for Kartye, but it also speaks volumes to one of the most glaring issues with the team: a lack of offensive drivers and goal scorers.

Rangers are overextending Tye Kartye

Nov 9, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers forward Tye Kartye (24) looks for a loose puck against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn’t meant to be a slight at Kartye. What he is accomplishing on the ice is awesome for the franchise. Receiving that kind of production from a player who started as a fourth-line winger is exactly what Sullivan is looking for: impact from all four lines.

However, his rapid elevation also exposes the lack of offensive weapons New York has at its disposal compared to other top teams in the NHL.

Through 22 games, Kartye has impressed with 14 total points, scoring seven goals to go along with seven assists. The goals are tied for second on the team, the assists are fifth and he is fifth in total points.

He certainly earned the expanded role he has received, but it isn’t an unfair assessment to say he is lacking the offensive ability to drive production that a top-six forward normally possesses. The team has benefitted greatly from him being able to step up and produce, but there isn’t much margin for error.

IT'S A KARTYE PARTYE IN SEATTLE 🥳 pic.twitter.com/CnOL53tGuG — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 7, 2026

For example, the trio of Kartye, Miller and Pavel Dorofeyev is outshooting opponents 62-40 and has 77 scoring chances compared to 50 scored chances against in 5-on-5 even-strength situations, per Natural Stat Trick. However, the Rangers have been outscored 7-4 with those three on the ice.

That is a line Sullivan has used for 111:43 total ice time in 5-on-5; by far the most of any trio Kartye is part of. A lot of the metrics and numbers are in New York’s favor, but they are not able to finish with the efficiency of their opponents, which is why they so desperately need to add another player who can drive offense successfully.

It isn’t Kartye’s fault that he is being asked to play a role that normally requires more offensive punch. He is doing what he can to help the team and should be applauded for what he has accomplished thus far, but the longer he handles such a prominent role in the top six, the more chances opponents are going to have to expose the team’s most glaring underlying weakness.