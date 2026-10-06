What To Expect From NY Rangers’ Cole Beaudoin in NHL Debut
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The New York Rangers have recalled forward Cole Beaudoin from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, with Beaudoin now expecting to make his NHL debut against the New York Islanders.
This development comes ahead of the 2026-27 season's first Battle of New York between the Rangers and Islanders; puck drop is slated for 7:30 Eastern on Oct. 6.
Beaudoin's recall comes after the 20-year-old rookie has posted five points (one goal, four assists) in two games with Hartford so far this year; he also scored against the Isles in the Sept. 22 preseason game.
This will also give the Rangers more offensive options, as fourth-line center Joe Veleno has been placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.
Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan said his staff looks at roster management changes based on who gives the Rangers a better chance of earning wins.
"The question is: Do we just put guys in the lineup and send guys down just because they're waivers exempt, or do we put the guys in the lineup that we think are going to give us the best chance to win? We chose to make a decision based on the latter," Sullivan said. "We think the guys that are in the lineup are deserving to be in the lineup through their performance and their play."
In another roster development ahead of play against the Islanders, defenseman Matthew Robertson cleared waivers and was assigned to the Wolf Pack.
The Rangers are also riding a three-game winning streak ahead of hosting the Islanders at Madison Square Garden and are seeking to win four of their first five games of the season for the 10th time in franchise history and the second time in three seasons.
Who Is Cole Beaudoin?
Beaudoin scored three points in his professional debut with Hartford against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Oct. 3. He tallied two assists in the game following on Oct. 4 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
"That's my game to a T. It's forecheck, hunt pucks and make plays," Beaudoin said recently on the offense he brings to the ice. "And I think that's kind of looked at as my offensive side of my game, and making plays, finding guys, shooting pucks when I get the chance."
A native of Ottawa, ON, Beaudoin spent the previous four seasons in the OHL with the Barrie Colts — having logged 221 points across 236 games in which he specifically posted 91 goals and 130 assists.
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Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.