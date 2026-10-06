What To Expect From NY Rangers’ Cole Beaudoin in NHL Debut

The New York Rangers have recalled forward Cole Beaudoin from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, with Beaudoin now expecting to make his NHL debut against the New York Islanders.

This development comes ahead of the 2026-27 season's first Battle of New York between the Rangers and Islanders; puck drop is slated for 7:30 Eastern on Oct. 6.

Beaudoin's recall comes after the 20-year-old rookie has posted five points (one goal, four assists) in two games with Hartford so far this year; he also scored against the Isles in the Sept. 22 preseason game.

This will also give the Rangers more offensive options, as fourth-line center Joe Veleno has been placed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.

The Battle of New York kicks off tonight in Manhattan



📍: @TheGarden

⏰: 7:30pm ET

📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/FZZ7OzA93Z — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 6, 2026

Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan said his staff looks at roster management changes based on who gives the Rangers a better chance of earning wins.

"The question is: Do we just put guys in the lineup and send guys down just because they're waivers exempt, or do we put the guys in the lineup that we think are going to give us the best chance to win? We chose to make a decision based on the latter," Sullivan said. "We think the guys that are in the lineup are deserving to be in the lineup through their performance and their play."

In another roster development ahead of play against the Islanders, defenseman Matthew Robertson cleared waivers and was assigned to the Wolf Pack.

The Rangers are also riding a three-game winning streak ahead of hosting the Islanders at Madison Square Garden and are seeking to win four of their first five games of the season for the 10th time in franchise history and the second time in three seasons.

Who Is Cole Beaudoin?

Beaudoin scored three points in his professional debut with Hartford against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Oct. 3. He tallied two assists in the game following on Oct. 4 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"That's my game to a T. It's forecheck, hunt pucks and make plays," Beaudoin said recently on the offense he brings to the ice. "And I think that's kind of looked at as my offensive side of my game, and making plays, finding guys, shooting pucks when I get the chance."

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers forward Cole Beaudoin (53) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A native of Ottawa, ON, Beaudoin spent the previous four seasons in the OHL with the Barrie Colts — having logged 221 points across 236 games in which he specifically posted 91 goals and 130 assists.