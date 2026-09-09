Why a NY Rangers, Chris Kreider Reunion Doesn't Make Sense
The New York Rangers are set to start training camp soon, and with the regular season right around the corner, expectations are much higher for the team following a bad season. However, will the team be done looking to improve before Opening Night?
Coming off a tough year, the Rangers were a team that was very hungry to improve this offseason. New York did a good job of that with numerous trades, some free agency signings, and also by adding some young talent in the NHL Draft.
However, with the struggles of the team last year, it is going to take some time to really turn this around, and the retooling for the franchise is likely going to have to come in a few steps.
In recent years, Chris Drury has been trying to reshape the team and, in doing so, parted ways with some of their veteran talent to create cap space and get some assets and draft picks in return.
One of the players that he moved was long-time Rangers star Chris Kreider. This was understandably not a popular move by Drury. Now, with the salary cap situation for the Anaheim Ducks being a mess, they have placed Kreider on waivers, and if he clears, he will become a free agent. Even though many would love to see him return, a reunion doesn’t make a ton of sense and seems highly unlikely.
Why Reunion With Kreider Doesn’t Make Sense for Rangers
While there is no denying that bringing in Kreider would make New York a better team, there are a couple of reasons as to why it likely doesn’t make sense.
Firstly, the cap situation for New York is tight following the signing of Eeli Tolvanen, who figured to be the final piece of the puzzle for the team this summer.
While they could finally move a player like Braden Schneider to create cap space, this close to the start of the season feels a bit unlikely that something like that would happen.
Furthermore, his departure from New York did not go great, it seems. Kreider was one of the faces of the franchise for a long time, and things seemingly did not end well between him and a front office that is still there.
Overall, while he would certainly make the team better, this reunion for the two sides doesn’t seem to make much sense. However, as a very capable second-line player and perhaps with a desire to come back to the East Coast, it will be interesting to see where Kreider lands.