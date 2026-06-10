Why Maple Leafs Make Sense as Trade Partner With NY Rangers for Vincent Trocheck
With the offseason set to get going soon for the New York Rangers, the team is continuing their retool and this will be an important summer.
Even though the Rangers certainly have a desire to get better, they could also continue to move some of their veteran talent. Trying to find the balance between being a contender while trying to get younger is very hard, and the last-place finish in the Eastern Conference this season proved that.
If New York is going to improve, they have a few notable needs that they will try to accomplish. Help in the top six for scoring is a major need for the Rangers, and that, unfortunately, could be a challenge.
Options in free agency are limited, and whether or not New York should pursue help on the trade market and deal assets they have been trying to accumulate is up for debate. While the team will be looking for ways to improve their top six, one player that is likely going to be dealt is center Vincent Trocheck.
As a good player with a very reasonable contract now, he is going to be highly coveted this summer. However, one team that makes a ton of sense for him is the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Trocheck Makes Sense for Toronto
While the direction of the Maple Leafs with a new front office is a bit uncertain, this is a team that should be trying to make sure their star Auston Matthews wants to stay. Toronto got extremely lucky and landed the first overall pick in the NHL Lottery, and they will likely be selecting Gavin McKenna.
Getting the first overall pick was a big boost for the franchise, and now they have to try to capitalize on it. While they could do a bit of retooling like the Rangers are attempting, they do have a star who is still in his prime on their first line, and they must try to show him they aren’t looking to tear it down and start over.
Adding Trocheck up the middle would undoubtedly help send that message and fill a need for the team. New York appears very willing to move the 32-year-old center, and with a desire to stay near the East Coast, Toronto could be a fit for him. While he does have some teams for a no-trade clause, playing with Matthews would certainly be tempting for Trocheck to waive it. Overall, a deal for both sides makes sense, and Trocheck would be a good fit for the Maple Leafs.