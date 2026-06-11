Why NY Rangers Should Not Pursue Oilers' Darnell Nurse
As the offseason gets closer for the New York Rangers, how they look to make upgrades is going to be key.
Despite some struggles, the Rangers have positioned themselves well to improve this summer. New York will be entering the offseason with a lot of cap space and two first-round picks. This combination should allow them to not only pursue players to help them now, but also to help replenish a prospect pool that has been lacking.
While having cap space heading into free agency is generally a good thing, this class is lacking impact players, and the argument can be made that the Rangers might be better off not spending big. A player like Alex Tuch would fill a need for the team, but he is going to come at a high price on the opening market, and New York likely wouldn’t be a contender even if they added him.
Furthermore, as the Rangers plan for free agency, they can also use their cap space in order to be active on the trade market. This will certainly be an avenue that the team should explore. As the offseason gets closer to kicking off after the Stanley Cup Finals, more players will likely become available. Recently, Dylan Larkin requested a trade, and now Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has also reportedly requested one.
Rangers Should Avoid Trading for Nurse
While the veteran defenseman has been a good player for the Oilers throughout his career, he is now 31 years old and coming off a bit of a tough season. This year, he totaled 24 points with seven goals and 17 assists. It was his lowest point total in quite some time, and he was also a -12 on the ice.
Furthermore, with a dip in production and him aging, the contract situation isn’t ideal for the Oilers trying to deal him. Nurse is still owed $9.25 million annually for the next four seasons, and that will make dealing him a challenge. Even though Edmonton will have to eat some of that contract to facilitate a deal, the Rangers should avoid bringing him on.
While help on the left side of the blue line is a need for the team, Nurse appears to be a player declining, and if a team like the Oilers, who are trying to contend, is getting rid of him, New York would be wise to avoid pursuing the 31-year-old.