Why Pavel Dorofeyev Could Completely Change NY Rangers on Offensive End

With the start of the regular season right around the corner for the New York Rangers, the team will be done with a preseason on Friday night after they face off against the New York Islanders.

On Thursday, the team will be playing their second game against the New Jersey Devils, and this time they won’t be seeing many of the regulars for them. So far in the preseason, there have been some bright spots for the team, and there is reason to be optimistic about what the team could be this season.

There has been a bit more clarity on what the roster is going to look like and also what lineups could entail. For New York, this is a team that is going to be seeking to go from last place in the Eastern Conference to back into playoff contention.

This will not be an easy task, but it is one that they can accomplish. There is a ton to like about what the team was able to accomplish during the summer, and one of the biggest additions was Pavel Dorofeyev.

Dorofeyev Could Completely Change Rangers on Offensive End

Jun 14, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi (32) defends against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) during the first period in game six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he has only played one game with the Rangers so far, Dorofeyev showcased what he could do in their second preseason game against the Islanders.

In the loss, Dorofeyev ripped a shot past Ilya Sorokin for his first goal of the preseason for the Rangers. As the big offseason acquisition for the team, New York is relying on Dorofeyev to do exactly what he was able to do against the Islanders.

In the last two seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights, he was able to total 35 goals and 37 goals. At just 25 years old, those are some impressive numbers, and he is going to be a key player for the team for many years to come.

While a lot of that goal production is going to come on the man-advantage, Dorofeyev’s goal in the preseason was an even-strength one. The success of the second line is going to be key for the Rangers this year, and that is where Dorofeyev is going to be starting out.

The trio of him, J.T. Miller, and Oliver Bjorkstrand doesn’t have much time to gel in a condensed training camp and preseason, but they could be a solid group together. As arguably the best goal scorer on the team, the success of Dorofeyev will be key for the Rangers.