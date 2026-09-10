Why the NY Rangers' Biggest Wild Card Isn't a Young Player
The New York Rangers will be starting up training camp soon, and that means the start of the regular season is right around the corner. As the team prepares for the season, one veteran player for them could be key.
Coming off a bad year, the Rangers are a team that wanted to improve this summer. Chris Drury made it a mission to make upgrades, and he was able to do so.
With a good amount of cap space and draft capital, New York was able to improve quite a bit not only for this coming season, but for the future as well.
While a rebuild certainly could have been on the table for the team, the Rangers instead elected to retool. Finding the balance can be a challenge, but New York did a nice job of accomplishing what their goals were.
Now, with a ton of new faces, the next couple of weeks are going to be important for the team. The development of some of their young talent will be important, but the Rangers still have some good veterans they need to produce as well.
While there are a lot of young players whose development could determine their ceiling, the Rangers will need their veterans to step up as well. One veteran who is going to be key for the team is J.T. Miller.
Miller Will Be Wild Card
There will be a lot of discussion about what the lines are going to be for New York, but one thing that is fairly certain is that Miller is going to center on the second line. While who will be next to him on either side is yet to be determined, he will have some talent alongside him.
On the right side, it figures to be Oliver Bjorkstrand. However, it could be any combination of Gabe Perreault, Alexis Lafreniere, or Pavel Dorofeyev. That will be sorted out during training camp and the preseason, but regardless of who is playing next to him, the Rangers need a big year out of Miller.
Last season, there was a noticeable drop in production for the captain of New York, and that has raised some concerns. In his first full season back with the team, he totaled 53 points with 17 goals and 36 assists.
With a -30 rating on the ice last season, the Rangers clearly need a lot more from Miller. Fortunately, there is reason to believe that he can bounce back from a terrible year.