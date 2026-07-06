Why the NY Rangers Needed to Win the NHL Draft
For the New York Rangers, acquiring the right prospects and making solid moves was an absolute need for the 2026 NHL Draft.
The Rangers entered this year's draft with a depleted prospect pool and a dire need for young defensemen. Coming off a season that left much to be desired (missing the postseason for the second straight season), they needed to "win" the draft while boosting their pool of up-and-coming talent for the franchise. Well, President and General Manager Chris Drury delivered — drafting defensemen Alberts Smits (No. 5) in the first round and Ben MacBeath (No. 64) in the second round.
ESPN recently named the Rangers as one this year's winners of the NHL Draft, citing that the prospect pool is now looking upwards in addition to pointing out the strong selection of Smits.
But, why were the selections of Smits and MacBeath so pivotal?
Alberts Smits, Ben MacBeath Helped Rangers "Win" 2026 NHL Draft
Physicality is often key in hockey, and Smits fits that bill. He is one of the most physically dominant defensemen in the 2026 draft class and stands at 6'3". His selection also means that the Rangers brought the second-ranked international skater to their roster.
Smits most recently posted 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 38 games across Finland’s top professional league after starting the season in the top junior league (10 points throughout five games). His physicality is also paired with a high hockey IQ.
"Right now, all I feel is excitement ... I'm just happy I ended up [being] taken by a good organization and we'll see how things are going to turn out in the future," Smits had said following his selection by the Rangers.
MacBeath marked another good addition — as he is a good two-way defenseman coming out of the Western Hockey League (WHL)'s Calgary Hitmen who is currently committed to the University of Denver for the 2026-27 NCAA season. The blueliner is also known for his physicality and strong movement in the offensive zone.
The left-handed defenseman finished 12th among rookie skaters in the WHL with 51 points, and 16th among all defensemen.
"I think I've got a good skating ability that'll allow me to cover a lot of ice and make an impact that way. I'm a really competitive guy and I hope to bring that each and every day to practice and in games [for the Rangers]," MacBeath previously said in his media scrum at the 2026 NHL Draft.
In short — both of the Rangers first and second round selections were a hit; the other selections of Danai Shaiikov, Charlie Marrison, Tomas Chrenko, Spencer Bowes, Andre Mondoux, Darian Anderson, and Ivan Patrikhayev in the NHL Draft only further secured the win.