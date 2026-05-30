Why Trading Up in NHL Draft Makes Sense for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are getting set for the NHL Draft in about a month, and as of now, they will be on the clock with the fifth pick.
With the third-worst record in the NHL this year, the Rangers were certainly hoping to have a top-three pick in the draft. New York is a franchise that has been retooling the last couple of years, and the expectation is to make a couple of big splashes this summer.
While making big moves would be exciting for the franchise, how they go about it will be interesting. Aside from Alex Tuch, the forward pool in free agency is lacking the scoring and top-six options that New York figures to be in the market for.
If free agency isn’t going to be the way for them to improve, they will be able to look to the trade market as well. However, this is a team that has been trying to stockpile draft picks and young assets as part of their retooling. If they were to pursue a star player in a trade, that would cost them quite a bit.
Furthermore, one option that could be considered, making a splash, would be a trade-up. With a couple of the top four picks potentially being available, the Rangers could have options to do so.
Trading Up Could Make Sense
While New York would have liked to just be in the top three, like their record indicated they should be, moving up could make sense for the team. Currently, it seems like they went with the best player available with the fifth pick, it would be a defenseman. Even though there is a need for the team, they already have Adam Fox on the right side of the blue line, and that could make one of the young additions a bit redundant.
With three top forwards currently in Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, and Caleb Malhotra, any of them would be a great positional fit for the Rangers. With help up front being a need, moving up and making a splash in that way could make a lot of sense for the team.
Even though prospects are never guaranteed to live up to the hype, as the Rangers know, moving up to potentially the second overall pick in a trade with the San Jose Sharks would certainly be classified as a splash. While it would be risky, it could be a move that pays off for years if they land an impact forward.