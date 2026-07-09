Young Center Set for Expanded Role Next Season With NY Rangers
The New York Rangers have been very busy this offseason, and how good the team might be next season will be an interesting question. However, with all of the roster turnover, there will be players in new roles for the team.
Coming into the offseason, the Rangers were expected to be an active team, and that has certainly been the case. Since New York finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, there was certainly a lot of work to be done for the franchise.
While a couple of key injuries contributed to their shortcomings, the Rangers lacked talent in multiple areas that needed to be addressed. Between the trade market, free agency, and the draft, New York has been able to reshape their roster into one that looks much better for not only next season, but years to come.
Getting younger talent has been a goal of the team, and some of the moves made this summer have been with that in mind. One of the major trades for New York was them parting ways with center Vincent Trocheck.
The veteran came into the summer as one of the most likely players to be dealt, and with his value very high, that ended up being the case. Now, with the 32-year-old playing for the Utah Mammoth, it will be Noah Laba stepping into an increased role.
Laba Set for Expanded Role
The 22-year-old former fourth-round pick of the Rangers is getting prepared to likely be the third-line starting center following the decision to trade Trocheck. Last season, Laba was one of the young players who got a chance to prove himself, and the Rangers clearly liked what they saw.
Overall, he totaled 24 points with nine goals and 15 assists in 74 games played. With an average ice time per game of 13:28, that will undoubtedly be a number that will be going up a bit this coming season.
With an above-average faceoff win percentage of 50.8%, Laba will likely hope to see that number increase a bit, but that could come in year two. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see who the Rangers look to pair with their young center.
Having a veteran like Oliver Bjorkstrand on the line with him could make a lot of sense and help with his development. Overall, the Rangers like what they see with Laba, and he will be playing a key role for the team next year.