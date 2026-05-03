Young Forward Could Be Next Star Rookie for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers have the goal of retooling this summer in order to get the franchise back on track. Fortunately, they have some young players who can help the team be better as well.
It was undoubtedly a very disappointing campaign for the Rangers during the 2025-26 season. For the second straight year, the team missed the playoffs, however, this time they finished in last place of the Eastern Conference.
Due to the struggles, New York will have the third-highest odds for the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft Lottery, and that could present them with a great chance to get a new impact player.
Furthermore, while the draft will provide them with a Top 5 pick, the team also has a ton of cap space that they can use to help them improve. Unfortunately, the free agency class isn’t the strongest this year, and going to the trade market could be the most feasible way to make a massive improvement.
While the team will undoubtedly look for some external help, they will also be hoping that some of their young talent continues to improve. As the team started moving some of their veteran talent, they were able to bring in some fresh faces. Now, one of those players might be ready to help next year.
Liam Greentree Could Be Next Young Impact Player
During the 2025-26 campaign, it was Gabe Perreault who was able to have a strong rookie season and prove that he can be an impact player in the NHL. As the Rangers hope to turn this thing around quickly, Greentree could be the next young player to have a similar impact.
Greentree was the centerpiece in the Artemi Panarin trade, and the team is hopeful that he can be a big piece for them going forward. In 52 games in the OHL, Greentree was clearly a really good player, totaling 74 points with 38 goals and 36 assists. Being able to put the puck in the net like Greentree showcased in the OHL is a really encouraging sign, and he should be in the AHL next season with a potential promotion to the NHL coming next year as well.
Greentree has a really solid frame and should be ready for the physicality of stepping up in competition. Overall, even though the Rangers are deep at wing, if Greentree continues to progress, he should be in the mix to get some playing time in the NHL next year.