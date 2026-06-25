Caleb Maholtra Could Be in Play for NY Rangers in NHL Draft
Set to be on the clock with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers are at the mercy of the board.
There are players they would love to be in the mix for, but there is a chance they are selected before the Rangers are even up to pick. One of those players is Caleb Malhotra, considered the No. 1 center prospect in this year’s class.
In an ideal world, he would be on the board for New York to scoop up, as he would address their most glaring weaknesses. Their current franchise pipeline is void of talent up the middle, as they don’t have a single center prospect projected to play NHL minutes this year.
Alas, Rangers fans have already resigned themselves to the fact that Malhotra will not be on the board when the fifth pick rolls around. The Vancouver Canucks, who hired his father Manny Malhotra to become head coach, have been viewed as his floor for weeks.
Caleb Malhotra may make it past No. 3 in 2026 NHL Draft
However, there is a glimmer of hope for New York fans, as that may no longer be the case. As shared by Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required), there is a chance the Canucks are not actually targeting the younger Malhotra.
“Adding to the chaos is a growing sentiment that Vancouver could pass on top center prospect Caleb Malhotra at No. 3. The Canucks have been linked to him from the start of the process, but some doubts have trickled out since they hired his father, Manny, as their new coach. Are they real? Or is it a smokescreen?” as written at The Athletic.
Vancouver was viewed as the biggest roadblock for Malhotra to fall to the Rangers. Of course, that is no longer the case, as the Buffalo Sabres now own the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft after trading Bowen Byram to the Chicago Blackhawks.
There have been predictions made that the Sabres are looking for a center with the No. 4 pick and Viggo Bjork would be their selection. That is, of course, if Malhotra wasn’t available, as he will assuredly be on their short list of candidates to select as well.
The odds of Malhotra making it past the No. 3 pick are seemingly increasing based on some of the rumors and smoke blowing around. Unfortunately, that doesn’t guarantee that he will be available when New York is on the clock at No. 5.
It would truly sting if he is selected one spot ahead of the Rangers, especially because team president and general manager Chris Drury was actively looking to make a trade up the board, but the San Jose Sharks are reportedly set on selecting Ivar Stenberg No. 2 and picking a defenseman at No. 9.