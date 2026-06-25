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NY Rangers Reportedly Shut Out of Another Trade Possibility

The New York Rangers made another failed attempt to move up in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Kenneth Teape

May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025.
May 8, 2025; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. / The Journal News-Imagn Images
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The patience that New York Rangers fans have with team president and general manager Chris Drury is already running dangerously thin.

Rangers faithful have virtually zero confidence in him heading into the offseason, and it is hard to blame them. The team has done a nosedive since he took over the front office, finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season.

New York fans are watching other teams aggressively make moves this offseason, pulling off trades and acquiring talent to improve their rosters. The Rangers have yet to get in on the action, but it isn’t from a lack of trying.

During an appearance on Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill, David Pagnotta was a guest and revealed that New York has been actively trying to move up in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Sharks don't have interest in trading No. 2 pick

The San Jose Sharks logo at center ice.
Sep 21, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; The San Jose Sharks logo at center ice before a preseason game between the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center at San Jose. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

They haven’t been alone in those pursuits, with the Vancouver Canucks also exploring trade possibilities. The San Jose Sharks were the team both were targeting as a trade partner, but their attempts to move up the board have been futile because the Sharks are locked in with the Nos. 2 and 9 selections.

“I talked to a couple people in San Jose...it sounds like Ivar Stenberg [at 2nd overall], defenseman [at 9th overall]; Stenberg's their guy; I know the Canucks are Rangers aren't too happy about it...they were trying to move up,” Pagnotta said, via NHL Rumour Report on X, during the episode that was released on June 24.

For the Rangers, it can be presumed that they were looking to make a move up the board to ensure that they would land Caleb Malhotra. Considered the clear No. 1-ranked center in this year’s draft class, he would have addressed the most glaring hole the organization has in its pipeline.

New York doesn’t have a single center prospect projected to get NHL minutes this upcoming season. Adding some youthful upside to the pipeline is a must this offseason, and if it doesn’t happen with the No. 5 pick, expect them to target forward help with the No. 26 pick and beyond.

While fans will find some solace in knowing Drury and the front office are seeking upgrades, there will certainly be frustrations that they seem a step slow in getting deals done and foreseeing how things could play out.

At this point, what fans should be hoping for is that the team maximizes the value of Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider. Given the prices that teams have been willing to pay this offseason, it is a must for the Rangers to cash in on their two best trade assets to move this retool in the right direction.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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