NY Rangers Reportedly Shut Out of Another Trade Possibility
The patience that New York Rangers fans have with team president and general manager Chris Drury is already running dangerously thin.
Rangers faithful have virtually zero confidence in him heading into the offseason, and it is hard to blame them. The team has done a nosedive since he took over the front office, finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season.
New York fans are watching other teams aggressively make moves this offseason, pulling off trades and acquiring talent to improve their rosters. The Rangers have yet to get in on the action, but it isn’t from a lack of trying.
During an appearance on Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill, David Pagnotta was a guest and revealed that New York has been actively trying to move up in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Sharks don't have interest in trading No. 2 pick
They haven’t been alone in those pursuits, with the Vancouver Canucks also exploring trade possibilities. The San Jose Sharks were the team both were targeting as a trade partner, but their attempts to move up the board have been futile because the Sharks are locked in with the Nos. 2 and 9 selections.
“I talked to a couple people in San Jose...it sounds like Ivar Stenberg [at 2nd overall], defenseman [at 9th overall]; Stenberg's their guy; I know the Canucks are Rangers aren't too happy about it...they were trying to move up,” Pagnotta said, via NHL Rumour Report on X, during the episode that was released on June 24.
For the Rangers, it can be presumed that they were looking to make a move up the board to ensure that they would land Caleb Malhotra. Considered the clear No. 1-ranked center in this year’s draft class, he would have addressed the most glaring hole the organization has in its pipeline.
New York doesn’t have a single center prospect projected to get NHL minutes this upcoming season. Adding some youthful upside to the pipeline is a must this offseason, and if it doesn’t happen with the No. 5 pick, expect them to target forward help with the No. 26 pick and beyond.
While fans will find some solace in knowing Drury and the front office are seeking upgrades, there will certainly be frustrations that they seem a step slow in getting deals done and foreseeing how things could play out.
At this point, what fans should be hoping for is that the team maximizes the value of Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider. Given the prices that teams have been willing to pay this offseason, it is a must for the Rangers to cash in on their two best trade assets to move this retool in the right direction.