International Prospect Could Be in Play for NY Rangers in NHL Draft
The 2026 NHL Draft is going to be the first opportunity this offseason for the New York Rangers to add some much-needed youthful talent to the roster.
Replenishing the team’s talent pipeline is one of the items on their to-do list this summer. Armed with two first-round picks in the NHL Draft, Nos. 5 and 26, the Rangers have a golden opportunity to upgrade their roster.
With the No. 5 pick, New York would love to see Caleb Malhotra fall to them. Alas, as the draft gets closer, it feels like more and more of a long shot, with the Vancouver Canucks at No. 3 seemingly being his floor.
Where could that leave the Rangers? A defenseman would make a lot of sense, especially if they find a trade partner for Braden Schneider to upgrade another area of the roster. At No. 5, there will be several different prospects available.
Rangers will consider Alberts Smits with No. 5 pick
In a recent mock draft done by Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, New York comes away with Chase Reid. While Wheeler noted that if Reid is still on the board when the Rangers come on the clock at No. 5, they would take him, they are still strongly considering other options.
Things are far from set in stone, as another player could be in the mix: Alberts Smits.
“The Rangers are the first of these teams that I think would give serious consideration to Alberts Šmits as well. He’s one of the closest D to the NHL, which I think matters for New York still, and he has some of the swagger they’ve been drawn to in the past,” Wheeler wrote.
Smits is a left-handed defenseman from Latvia who is currently playing for EHC Red Bull München of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. He is also under contract to Mikkelin Jukurit of the Liiga.
Only 18 years old, Smits would provide a lot of what the Rangers are looking for near the top of the draft. He was productive with EHC Red Bull during their postseason, playing in 11 games and recording six points, scoring two goals with four assists, to go along with a plus/minus of +2.
Across 38 games with Jukurit, he had 13 points, scoring six goals and handing out seven assists, with a plus/minus of -3.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the draft board shakes out when teams get on the clock. After Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg and Malhotra, a string of defensemen could come off the board.
Carson Carels and Keaton Verhoeff are selected No. 4 and No. 7, respectively, with Reid and Smits going No. 5 and No. 6 in Wheeler’s mock. They could certainly be in the mix higher up the board, which would truly shake things up on draft night.