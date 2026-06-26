NY Rangers Add Talented Forward at No. 26 in NHL Mock Draft
The 2026 NHL Draft is the first opportunity for the New York Rangers to achieve their goal of adding youth and talent to their organizational pipeline, which is in desperate need of both.
A lot of focus has been placed on what the team will do with the No. 5 pick, and rightfully so. That player is going to have sizable expectations because of his draft pedigree, someone who can elevate the franchise to another level.
However, that isn’t the only first-round pick that the Rangers own. They will be on the clock again at No. 26 with another opportunity to add a high-upside youngster to the organization. Who could they target with that selection?
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic (subscription required) has them going with a defenseman at No. 5. So, with the No. 26 pick, he has them going with a forward, landing Elton Hermansson, a right winger from MoDo (Allsvenskan).
Rangers land Elton Hermansson with No. 26 pick in mock draft
Projecting that deep into the first round is a challenge. The draft is fluid, and things can change on a whim, especially if there are trades executed. There is certainly a chance New York doesn’t even own this pick when it comes on the clock, given some of the rumors they are involved in, such as with the Anaheim Ducks for Mason McTavish.
While Wheeler has mocked Hermansson to them this time, there are plenty of other players they are going to consider. If they want someone who projects more as a center long-term, Brooks Ragowski and Jack Hextall fit the bill.
The Rangers desperately need help up the middle, lacking a prospect who is projected to earn NHL minutes this season. That is why they are so hopeful that Caleb Malhotra will fall to them at No. 5, which would change their entire draft strategy.
If they want to go defense, Tommy Bleyl could be available in this range. Hermansson, along with Nikita Klepov and Mathis Preston, would fit the bill as skillful wingers with upside, something the pipeline is also lacking.
Another name to keep an eye on is JP Hurlbert, a playmaking wing who would raise the organizational pipeline to another level as well.
Stocked with 11 selections in the 2026 NHL Draft, New York should not be shy about trying to move up the board to get guys they like.
Under team president and general manager Chris Drury, New York has prioritized size in the draft. Maybe it is time to consider a different strategy for evaluating talent, because things have not worked out well for the organization in recent years.