NY Rangers Have Made the Most in NHL Draft Despite Lack of Picks
There have been some gripes with how the New York Rangers' front office and decision-makers have operated when it comes to the roster.
Arguably the biggest is the lack of player development. It is a legitimate gripe for fans to have. From 2017 through 2021, the team made nine first-round draft picks. Only two of those players, forward Alexis Lafreniere and defenseman Braden Schneider, remain with the team.
That failure to develop first-round picks is a major reason why the franchise is in the state it currently is. From 2022 through 2025, the team lacked premium picks, selecting only twice in the first round: Gabe Perreault at No. 23 in 2023 and EJ Emery at No. 30 in 2025.
Perreault looks like the real deal, someone who is going to exceed the normal expectations placed on someone selected at that spot. While the lack of high-end impact talent in the organizational pipeline is glaring, the Rangers have excelled in one area when it comes to drafting.
Rangers have done great job finding depth late in drafts
As shared in a recent post by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required), there isn’t another team in the league that has had more players selected in the second round or later since 2019 who have played in NHL games.
New York has had 13, which is tied for the most. Some of those players, such as Adam Edstrom, Zachary Jones, Hunter Skinner, Brett Berard and Vittorio Mancini, are no longer with the franchise. However, there are plenty of players who are going to be key contributors on the ice during the 2026-27 season and competing for spots on the opening night roster.
From the 2021 NHL Draft, the Rangers used a second-round pick on Adam Sykora, who made his debut this past season and will compete for a roster spot in training camp. Noah Laba, who is a fourth-round pick, is locked in as the No. 3 center on the depth chart. He is going to be counted on to help fill the void created by Vincent Trocheck being traded to the Utah Mammoth.
Will Cuylle, a second-round pick in 2020, is locked into a middle-six role, likely as the third-line left winger. He will have some opportunities to move into a second-line role and will be motivated to record his third straight season of 20+ goals with a new contract in his sights.
Rangers depth chart features multiple late-round picks
Goalie Dylan Garand, who was selected in the fourth round that year, made his NHL debut last season and was impressive. No longer waiver-exempt, he could force the Rangers’ hand to hold three goalies on the roster after the team acquired Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins this offseason.
Matt Rempe, a fan-favorite enforcer, was picked in the sixth round that year. He will be competing for a bottom-six role on the team in training camp after suffering a season-ending thumb injury last year.
From the 2019 NHL Draft, defenseman Matthew Robertson proved during the 2025-26 campaign that he can be a regular in the lineup. He is currently penciled in as the No. 3 left-handed defenseman alongside Schneider.
It is certainly encouraging to see the organizational depth full of useful talent, but to elevate the franchise to the level of a contender again, they need to unearth some high-upside players as well.