Sabres Could Clear Path for NY Rangers To Have Pick of Defensemen in NHL Draft
There has been a whirlwind of movement by teams who are ahead of the New York Rangers in the 2026 NHL Draft.
The San Jose Sharks, who are No. 2 in the order, traded William Eklund to the Ottawa Senators. That clears the way for them to select a forward, likely Ivar Stenberg, while now also owning the No. 9 pick, where they can address their need for defense.
That was a brutal outcome for the Rangers because Braden Schneider would have been an ideal trade piece to negotiate with the Sharks about. But, they aren’t the only change ahead of New York in the order.
The No. 4 pick in the draft was originally owned by the Chicago Blackhawks, but they traded it to the Buffalo Sabres as part of a package for defenseman Bowen Byram. That was the first of two major trades the Sabres made, as they also traded the rights to right wing Alex Tuch to the Washington Capitals.
Sabres predicted to select center with No. 4 pick
Buffalo is certainly a wild card when it comes to who they will target with the fourth pick. Rangers fans will have to patiently wait, but based on the prediction of Cam Robinson on X, there is a chance New York will have their choice of all the defensemen.
“I believe the Sabres will hold onto that 4th overall pick and target a centre. If Malhotra is gone, look for Viggo to find his path into the top 5,” Robinson wrote.
Rangers fans would certainly love to see Caleb Malhotra drop to their team at No. 5. The son of former New York first-round pick Manny Malhotra, Caleb would address their most glaring need for help up the middle; there isn’t a single center prospect in their pipeline projected to play NHL minutes.
Gavin McKenna looks locked in as the No. 1 pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs. No. 2 is expected to be Stenberg. Malhotra has been mocked to the Vancouver Canucks, where his father was hired as head coach, for a while.
That leaves the Sabres, who could go in either direction given some of the moves they have already made this offseason. But if Robinson’s prediction of a center comes to fruition, it opens the door for the Rangers to pick whichever defenseman prospect they like the most.
A strong argument can be made for Chase Reid being that player. If not him, Alberts Smits is another option, as is Carsen Carels, Keaton Verhoeff and Daxon Rudolph.
Upgrading the blueline depth pipeline and adding a forward with the No. 26 pick would be an ideal outcome for New York.