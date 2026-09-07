Malcolm Spence Receives Bold Role Prediction With NY Rangers
With the No. 43 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the New York Rangers selected forward Malcolm Spence, who was playing with the Erie Otters of the OHL.
Now a member of the Michigan Wolverines, Spence is quickly moving up the organizational prospect pipeline. After a strong freshman year in the NCAA, in which he had 25 points, including 10 goals, for the Wolverines, the move up the rankings was warranted.
Spence is now the No. 4-ranked Rangers prospect, behind only defenseman Alberts Smits, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, forward Liam Greentree and center Cole Beaudoin. Greentree and Beaudoin were both acquired in trades to bolster the pipeline.
Heading into his sophomore year with Michigan, expectations are on the rise for Spence. He is expected to have a major role with the team. If he performs well, his long-term outlook for the NHL will be even better than it is right now.
Malcolm Spence shooting up Rangers prospect rankings
“If he can play with a prospect like Michael Hage, he’s going to be just fine playing with a top-six player in the NHL,” said a Western Conference scout to Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required).
The evaluator added that Spence has the tools to be a middle-six option at the highest level with No. 2 line upside. For a player who was selected outside of the first round, that is about as good an evaluation as the franchise could hope to receive.
New York didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, but has come away with a player who can certainly live up to the billing of someone selected within the first 32 picks.
Of course, it will take a little bit of time to develop and settle into such a role. However, his coach with the Wolverines, Brandon Naurato, believes that he can be a contributor right away with the Rangers once he is given an NHL opportunity.
Malcolm Spence has immense upside for Rangers
“When he gets to the Rangers — without projecting too much — he can play on the fourth line early,” Naurato said. “But I feel like he’s the guy who can play with the two skill guys down the road that make space for them and has skill to make plays with them in the offensive zone.”
These are some glowing reviews that should have New York fans excited about what the future holds for Spence. While the organization still needs to find some long-term and high-upside answers down the middle at center, they have to be thrilled with the developments on the wings.
Spence is one of several young players within the organizational pipeline generating a lot of positive buzz heading into the 2026-27 season, along with Greentree and Nathan Aspinall in the prospect ranks.
Already at the NHL level is Gabe Perreault, who looks poised to take the next step in his development in his first full season with the Rangers.