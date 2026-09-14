Malcolm Spence’s Role With Michigan Will Prepare Him for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers didn’t own a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, but they came away with a player who certainly has the upside of someone selected within the first 32 picks of a draft.
With the No. 43 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Rangers selected forward Malcolm Spence. A member of the Erie Otters in the OHL, Spence started his collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines last season and looks like he will be a steal for New York.
As a freshman, he recorded 25 points in 40 games played, scoring 10 goals to go along with 15 assists. He made a positive impact, recording a plus/minus of +18 and was not afraid to mix it up physically, racking up 44 penalty minutes.
Spence was a key contributor to a Michigan squad that lost in the national semifinal of the Frozen Four to the University of Denver. Heading into his sophomore campaign, his role is expected to expand even more.
Malcolm Spence set for top-six work with Michigan
“I think he’ll be a top-six player this year at Michigan and be a really big contributor,” said a Western Conference scout, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer a candid evaluation, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “I think he’s got a little bit of grit in him and a little bit of jam, but he can skate. He can shoot it, and there’s enough touch with the puck that he’s not going to beat it up. He might not be a driver on a line, but he’ll be a really good complementary player on a line.”
A left-handed shot winger, Spence showed a willingness to play any role that the team needed. He was deployed as both a bottom- and top-six forward as a freshman, gaining the trust of the coaching staff to excel at whatever the team needed him for. Despite being a left-handed shot, he did play on the right wing for head coach Brandon Naurato.
Spence shared the ice with some high-level prospects, including T.J. Hughes, who was captain of the Wolverines as a senior and is now with the Colorado Avalanche. Michael Hage, a first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2024 NHL Draft, was another player he was a linemate with throughout his freshman year.
Malcolm Spence has bright future with Rangers
That kind of experience is going to help Spence immensely once he begins his professional career. An ability to play alongside star-level teammates and still find areas to produce is a skill not every player possesses.
With the improvements he is making, Spence is going to have the chance to show that he can shoulder a larger role in the game plan during the 2026-27 season as well. It will help him develop and get closer to living up to the second-line upside that he has been deemed to have.
The future is incredibly bright for the No. 4 ranked prospect in the Rangers’ pipeline.