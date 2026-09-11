NY Rangers Prospect Has Work Ethic To Blow by Expectations
The New York Rangers did a lot of work with the roster this offseason in hopes of getting back into the postseason picture in the Eastern Conference after finishing in last place this past season.
For that to occur, the team needed to shore up several areas of the roster, which they did over the summer. Pavel Dorofeyev was acquired in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights and Oliver Bjorkstrand was signed in free agency to bolster their offense. Eeli Tolvanen was signed to bolster the middle six as well.
The defense was improved with a new second pairing of Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi, who were acquired in trades from the Vancouver Canucks and Utah Mammoth. However, for the team to experience sustained success, they need some of their young players to develop and break out.
One of the players the organization is counting on is Cole Beaudoin. He was the main piece in the return package from the Mammoth in the Vincent Trocheck trade. While there are some concerns about his long-term upside, the Rangers know one thing for sure: he is going to put in the work to reach his ceiling.
Cole Beaudoin is as hard of worker as any player
“I don’t know if you’ll meet a harder-working kid,” said Utah Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “He’s the salt of the earth, man.”
Marty Williamson, who is currently the general manager of the Barrie Colts of the OHL, where he coached Beaudoin, added, “He’s always just grinding. There’s such a consistency to him.”
At the very least, he is easily projectable as a fourth-line center, someone who can make a two-way impact. However, to make the Trocheck deal a winning one for the franchise, New York needs him to achieve more in his development.
Right now, it is his skating that is holding him back the most. It is an area of his game that he has worked tirelessly on. The tools are there for him to develop into more than a bottom-six forward, as Beaudoin possesses middle-six potential.
Cole Beaudoin has work ethic to exceed expectations
If everything goes right in his development, he could become a No. 2 center, which would be a home run for the Rangers. His willingness to put in the work is what has some people believing he will exceed expectations.
“I’m a huge believer in Cole,” Williamson said. “The way the game’s going and the passion he has for it, he’s going to be really successful.”
Beaudoin is a coach’s dream with his willingness to do whatever it takes to improve his game and help the team win. A long NHL career is certainly possible with the strong floor that he has, but he isn’t one to be satisfied with just making it; he will do whatever he can to take his game to the next level.