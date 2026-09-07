NY Rangers Prospect Still Draws Mixed Reviews on Skating
The New York Rangers have a glaring hole in their organizational pipeline at the center position.
It is a long-term need for the franchise, with its top two options, Mike Zibanejad and J.T. Miller, both being 33 years old. That puts immense pressure on Cole Beaudoin, a center who was acquired from the Utah Mammoth as part of the return package for Vincent Trocheck this offseason.
He immediately vaulted to the No. 1 center prospect in the pipeline and is ranked No. 3 overall, with only defenseman Albert Smits, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and winger Liam Greentree ranked ahead of him.
Alas, the most pressure falls upon the shoulders of Beaudoin, who has to live up to expectations as the centerpiece of the Trocheck return. And what will determine if he can live up to the hype is his skating ability.
Cole Beaudoin's skating ability still being questioned
It is an area of his skill set that he knows he has to improve, and he has worked tirelessly to do so.
“My skating, I think, has come a long way,” he said to reporters at Mammoth development camp before he was traded, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “I think maybe people were questioning it at the start, but now I feel it’s come a long way. I feel super strong, super fast, super mobile.”
Heading into the 2024 NHL Draft, the critiques about his skating ability are something that bothered him. Looking to change that narrative, he has put in the work to improve that area of his game, subsequently raising his ceiling, too.
He was a regular at skating sessions with instructor Paul Matheson, and Marty Williamson, who is the general manager and former coach of the Barrie Colts in the OHL, saw improvements during Beaudoin’s tenure with the franchise.
Cole Beaudoin working tirelessly to improve skating
“Nobody can say anything about his skating anymore,” Williamson said. “He put that to bed.”
Unfortunately, that sentiment isn’t shared by all evaluators. There are scouts in the NHL who still believe that Beaudoin’s skating ability is going to hold him back from reaching the top of his ceiling, which would be a top-six forward anchoring the second line.
His willingness to put in the work is why so many people are bullish on his long-term outlook. Beaudoin has a great base to build upon, and no one is going to outwork him; if he sets his mind to accomplishing something, smart money is on him achieving that feat.
At the very least, he will be a successful bottom-six forward for the franchise. But the Rangers need him to be more than that, and continued development of his skating in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack will be key to achieving that feat.