New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Prospect Still Draws Mixed Reviews on Skating

Skating will be what determines the long-term outlook of a New York Rangers prospect.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
In this story:

The New York Rangers have a glaring hole in their organizational pipeline at the center position.

It is a long-term need for the franchise, with its top two options, Mike Zibanejad and J.T. Miller, both being 33 years old. That puts immense pressure on Cole Beaudoin, a center who was acquired from the Utah Mammoth as part of the return package for Vincent Trocheck this offseason.

He immediately vaulted to the No. 1 center prospect in the pipeline and is ranked No. 3 overall, with only defenseman Albert Smits, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and winger Liam Greentree ranked ahead of him.

Alas, the most pressure falls upon the shoulders of Beaudoin, who has to live up to expectations as the centerpiece of the Trocheck return. And what will determine if he can live up to the hype is his skating ability.

Cole Beaudoin's skating ability still being questioned

Canada forward Cole Beaudoin (29) turns up ice against Finland.
Aug 2, 2024; Plymouth, MI, USA; Canada forward Cole Beaudoin (29) turns up ice against Finland during the second period of the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It is an area of his skill set that he knows he has to improve, and he has worked tirelessly to do so.

“My skating, I think, has come a long way,” he said to reporters at Mammoth development camp before he was traded, via Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required). “I think maybe people were questioning it at the start, but now I feel it’s come a long way. I feel super strong, super fast, super mobile.”

Heading into the 2024 NHL Draft, the critiques about his skating ability are something that bothered him. Looking to change that narrative, he has put in the work to improve that area of his game, subsequently raising his ceiling, too.

He was a regular at skating sessions with instructor Paul Matheson, and Marty Williamson, who is the general manager and former coach of the Barrie Colts in the OHL, saw improvements during Beaudoin’s tenure with the franchise.

Cole Beaudoin working tirelessly to improve skating

Utah Hockey Club forward Cole Beaudoin (24) warms up before the start of a game.
Sep 27, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Utah Hockey Club forward Cole Beaudoin (24) warms up before the start of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Nobody can say anything about his skating anymore,” Williamson said. “He put that to bed.”

Unfortunately, that sentiment isn’t shared by all evaluators. There are scouts in the NHL who still believe that Beaudoin’s skating ability is going to hold him back from reaching the top of his ceiling, which would be a top-six forward anchoring the second line.

His willingness to put in the work is why so many people are bullish on his long-term outlook. Beaudoin has a great base to build upon, and no one is going to outwork him; if he sets his mind to accomplishing something, smart money is on him achieving that feat.

At the very least, he will be a successful bottom-six forward for the franchise. But the Rangers need him to be more than that, and continued development of his skating in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack will be key to achieving that feat.

Published |Modified
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Prospects