Pressure Is on NY Rangers Prospect To Meet Expectations
The New York Rangers made a lot of moves this offseason, as they continued moving toward a younger roster that better fits the mold of what team president and general manager Chris Drury and head coach Mike Sullivan envision for success.
One of the biggest changes from last year’s team and this one is Vincent Trocheck. The veteran center has been involved in trade rumors for months, going back to the trade deadline in March, when he was held out of the lineup as negotiations went on.
While the Rangers decided to hold onto him through the deadline, rumors persisted into the offseason. It took a little longer than people thought it would, but he was ultimately dealt, landing with the Utah Mammoth.
In return, New York received defenseman Sean Durzi, prospect Cole Beaudoin and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Durzi will slide right into a No. 2 pairing role on the blueline, while Beaudoin could eventually find his way into the lineup at some point during the 2026-27 season.
Cole Beaudoin needs to develop for Rangers to win Vincent Trocheck trade
If this is going to turn into a winning trade for New York, it hinges on the development of Beaudoin, as reactions were mixed when it comes to evaluating the return for Trocheck.
One scout who spoke to Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) believes that Beaudoin has only fourth-line center upside. There are some concerns about his skating ability, but what cannot be doubted is the work ethic he possesses.
“Great kid, culture guy, but pretty limited with what he can do,” Executive 2 added of Beaudoin.
The deal will also be viewed harshly by some because of the void it has created in the middle of the lineup. It would be different if New York had a young player who was pushing for time at the center spot or a ready-made replacement for Trocheck.
No such thing exists, as Beaudoin is the only prospect in the middle who is projected to receive any NHL minutes at center this season.
“I think you’ve got to hope Beaudoin eventually maybe becomes that third-line guy in time,” Scout 4 said. “I think the return is good, but it might not look good in the short term. The Durzi add is good for your D-corps, but up front, there’s nothing right now to address that hole in the middle.”
Along with the acquisition of Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks, the Rangers have completely transformed their defensemen depth. What was a weakness last season could very well be a strength in 2026-27.
That will certainly help improve the trade grade of Trocheck, but Beaudoin is the real key. If he can be more than a No. 4 center and start contributing to the NHL squad at some point this upcoming season, it will be a win.