The NHL season just surpassed the quarter point, and there are still more than three months until the trade deadline, but it is never too early to start hypothesizing what a team such as the New York Rangers will do.

As things currently stand, the Rangers are in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a 13-9-1 record. The goal is to get back into the postseason, but a delicate balancing act will have to be pulled off by Chris Drury.

Making moves to bring in players who will only help the team this season is not smart. New York has to have an eye on the future with their star goalie, Igor Shesterkin, being placed on season-ending long-term injured reserve. That has opened up cap space for maneuverability, but it needs to be used wisely.

If the Rangers are going to make a trade, it has to be for someone who can help beyond this season, and ideally, continues to make the roster a more youthful one. Finding players of that caliber is not easy, but New York should be keeping an eye on the Pittsburgh Penguins as a potential trade candidate.

Rangers should re-engage Penguins in trade talks

Nov 11, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Tommy Novak (18) with the puck during overtime against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Mike Sullivan knows the team well from when he was their head coach. He vouched for the acquisition of Marcus Pettersson and could do the same again should the Penguins fall out of the playoff race and become sellers.

One player who could certainly fit the bill of what New York is looking for is Thomas Novak, someone whom the Rangers have previously shown an interest in, per Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).

“The Rangers have also shown previous interest in 29-year-old center Tommy Novak, who’s third on the team with 16 points and set to begin a three-year, $4.65 million AAV extension next season,” Mercogliano wrote.

A team that is in need of help offensively, Novak would certainly help in that regard in the middle and bottom six. He wouldn’t fill their need for a high-high first-line center, but he would be a massive upgrade at a position of need based on the current roster.

In the midst of a career breakout campaign, Novak would raise the floor and ceiling of the team. He has been one of the few bright spots for Pittsburgh, entering play on Nov. 25 with a team-high +9 on-ice goal differential in all situations this season, per MoneyPuck.

The $4.65 million annual average would become more and more valuable with the salary cap continuing to rise, and the Rangers would have him in the mix for the duration of his prime. While not a superstar, Novak is a solid player and a proven NHL commodity, something New York could certainly use more of.