NY Rangers Fail To Check on Important Box for Dylan Larkin
The New York Rangers are expected to be very active on the trade market this offseason in an effort to restock the organizational depth.
They have an excellent trade chip in Vincent Trocheck. The veteran center is reportedly drawing a lot of interest already, with the Toronto Maple Leafs as one team being connected to him already.
The asking price is reportedly set at a first-round pick, a roster player and one prospect. Given the dearth of centers available this offseason, Trocheck is going to be someone that many teams check in on. However, there is one center that the Rangers may have to wait on before Trocheck’s market truly heats up.
Dylan Larkin requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, pushing to the front of the line for desirable centers. Some rumors were circulating that New York could be involved in the Larkin sweepstakes, but there is one major obstacle holding them back: how far they are from contention.
Rangers don't check winning box for Dylan Larkin
During a recent episode of The Flying V podcast with Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, he provided an update on the Rangers’ pursuit of the Red Wings center. Right now, they aren’t considered a desirable destination for Larkin because they don’t check the winning box.
"I heard pretty early on that the Rangers aren't a team that [Larkin] views as desirable right now. They don't check the winning box enough. It's probably not a destination at this stage that he'd be willing to waive his no-trade clause to go to,” Mercogliano said, via Phil Kocher on X.
One of the reasons that Larkin has requested a trade from Detroit is that they haven’t been competitive during his tenure with the franchise. The Red Wings have missed the playoffs in 10 straight seasons after making it for 16 consecutive years.
Larkin has been on the team for 11 seasons, appearing in the playoffs in the first season he was with the team but being eliminated in five games by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Given where New York currently is compared to Detroit, it could certainly be argued that Larkin would be taking a step back in his quest to play for a contender.
The Red Wings finished the 2025-26 campaign with 92 points, finishing three points shy of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers were 15 points behind them, in the cellar of the Eastern Conference with only 77 points.
New York may like what Larkin brings to the table, but they don’t present enough for him to waive his no-trade clause, especially compared to other teams that could be in the market for him.